Bell has 4 hits, McCutchen 3 as Pirates beat Rockies 13-5

Pittsburgh Pirates' David Freese, left, congratulates Starling Marte after Marte scored on a single by Josh Bell off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) -- Rookie Josh Bell had a career-high four hits, Andrew McCutchen had three hits and reached base five times, and the surging Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 13-5 on Friday night.

Rookie Trevor Williams overcame a rough start to pitch 6 2/3 strong innings for his first win in more than a month. Pittsburgh has won a season-high six straight and 12 of 14 to move a game above .500 for the first time since starting the season 3-2.

The Pirates (49-48), who tied a season high with 18 hits, are within two games of first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Pittsburgh jumped on Colorado starter Jeff Hoffman (6-2) and chased him three batters into the fourth inning. Bell had an RBI single in the first and a three-run double in the second when the Pirates took the lead for good. Bell had a season-high four RBIs.

Hoffman struggled in his worst outing since allowing nine runs in 3 2/3 innings against Arizona exactly one month earlier. He walked four, hit a batter and left after Bell's third hit of the game.

Nolan Arenado homered for the fourth time in two games and drove in two runs for Colorado, which had its four-game winning streak stopped.

Arenado's 82 RBIs leads the majors.

Williams (4-4) allowed three runs in the first inning but after Tony Wolters' leadoff double in the second he didn't allow a hit until Arenado's solo homer, his team-leading 22nd, in the sixth. Williams left after a two-out single by Wolters, who scored on a double.

McCutchen, who walked twice, had a chance to reach base for a sixth time but grounded out in the ninth. Bell followed with a triple to finish a homer shy of the cycle.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: OF Gregory Polanco left the game in the fourth inning with left hamstring discomfort. Polanco was injured running out a fielder's choice and immediately went to the dugout and was replaced by John Jaso. The Pirates announced Polanco was day-to-day.

Rockies: RHP Tyler Chatwood (right calf strain) threw 44 pitches in two simulated innings Friday and felt fine, manager Bud Black said. ''No issues with the calf,'' Black said. ''We'll chart the next course of action but as far as physically, he's in a really positive spot, and we feel really good about that. And so does Tyler.''

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Chad Kuhl (3-6, 4.85 ERA) struck out a season-high seven in his last start but had a no-decision against Milwaukee on Monday.

Rockies: RHP German Marquez (7-4, 4.34 ERA) will face the Pirates for a second time this season. Marquez got the win in Pittsburgh on June 14.