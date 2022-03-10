‘We believed the whole time’: Mike Hopkins after Washington’s first round victory over Utah

Washington men's basketball head coach Mike Hopkins follows-up with Pac-12 Networks' Jordan Kent after Washington's 82-70 victory over Utah in the first round of the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

