Some believe Zach Ertz is still top-10 TE in NFL

The offseason of list and rankings continues (and is drawing to a close soon with the opening of training camp). ESPN polled coaches, executives and scouts about who the best players at different positions are in the NFL.

For the tight end position, neither Zach Ertz nor Trey McBride made the top 10. They also did not get honorable mention.

However, Ertz did receive top-10 votes.

Ertz was at one time one of the best and most productive tight ends in the league. He will turn 33 this season. He is coming off a torn ACL.

However, if healthy, he can still be very productive. In just 11 games in 2021, he tied the Cardinals’ single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 57.

He had 47 catches last season before getting hurt.

At this point in his career and coming off the injury, it is understandable why he isn’t really a lock to be in the top 10, but he is good enough to warrant consideration.

