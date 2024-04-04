Apr. 4—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' men's gymnastics team is right where it wants to be at the start of the postseason.

Literally and figuratively.

Coach Daniel Ribeiro's team has won all eight of its home meets in the last two seasons and amassed a 13-2 record during the 2024 regular season.

Illinois will test both marks as it hosts the Big Ten Championships at State Farm Center this weekend, with team finals on Friday night and individual finals on Saturday night.

"I believe this team is the hardest working team in the country," Ribeiro said. "I'm not talking about most of the guys or half of the guys. I have 20 guys on the team right now that are all bought in. And everything's running just super smoothly."

Illinois' success is thanks to an emphasis on minute details.

"Last year, we were the execution national champions," Ribeiro said. "We continued with that this year. We tried to build up some more start value and we did, but we're not quite up to the level of Stanford or Michigan. ... If we can be the highest executed team, then we'll have a chance to be the Big Ten champions."

Ribeiro is in his second season at the helm of the program after taking over for Justin Spring prior to the 2023 season.

Illinois placed fourth in last season's Big Ten Championships to cap a 17-11 record, with Ashton Anaya, Connor McCool and Ian Shirkey winning individual conference titles. Shirkey and Anaya went on to win national championships on the pommel horse and still rings, respectively. Shirkey has since departed, but Anaya and McCool are back in the fold to lead a cast that includes all-around threat Tate Costa and vault standout Amari Sewell.

A top-ranked recruiting class paid dividends for the Illini in a big way, with pommel horse standout Brandon Dang being named Big Ten Freshman of the Year on Tuesday afternoon.

"No matter what event you're in, you need to put up the highest scores to win the meet," Ribeiro said. "Brandon has put up the highest score for our team, regardless of event for most of our meets, and doing that as a freshman is just incredible."

Graduate student Michael Fletcher has been a key part of Illinois' lineup this season in spite of a torn labrum and torn rotator cuff that have troubled him throughout the campaign.

He's dealt with other injuries throughout his time in Champaign, including a torn ACL. That hasn't stopped the veteran from playing a key role both on and off the mat.

"I had to really change my perspective on what this year might look like, and I think I've exceeded expectations for myself on what this year could have been," Fletcher said. "I pretty much had to change a lot of the things I do in gymnastics in order to make this injury work. I'm really, really fortunate that I was able to contribute this year and be a big part of our success."

Ribeiro sees Fletcher's resolve as a microcosm of the rest of the locker room.

"That's what college athletics is all about, right?" Ribeiro said. "That's what team is all about. That's what family is all about. He stuck around for a sixth year with these injuries, because he wanted to continue to give back to this school, to this program, and to his brothers. And so that is very, very special."

Illinois will have the advantage of hosting the Big Ten Championships for the first time since 2017, when the Illini placed second among seven teams.

The Illini — who shared the Big Ten regular season title with Nebraska —haven't won a Big Ten championship since 2018, when Spring's Illini won the conference en route to a third-place finish in the NCAA finals.

Having familiar equipment is the biggest advantage for the Illini, in Ribeiro's estimation.

"These guys are doing death-defying skills, like the craziest gymnastics you can think of, and every single piece of equipment, no matter where you go, is a little bit different," Ribeiro said. "The tension is a little bit different and you're doing two flips, two twists and have to catch a steel rail. If it's slightly off, you're going to miss the bar and there's a point deduction, no credit for the skill, and momentum down."

Nor are the Illini discounting the importance of staying in their own beds, a welcome change from the rigors of Big Ten travel. Fletcher has learned that in more than half a decade wearing orange and blue.

"Most times, we bus places where we'll take a sleeper bus and we'll drive through the night or drive through the night back, and it's a lot on the body and a lot mentally," Fletcher said. "Not a lot of people get that. So being able to just relax, sleep in your own bed, get on the equipment a little extra, it's a huge advantage."

He's also used to performing at home as the Illini look to continue their Champaign winning streak in a big way.

"I think the personality of our team is unique," Fletcher said. "We just feed off energy and we have a lot of great Illini fans, parents that come to every meet and we just love to feed off that. Having that in such a big setting is going to be huge and crucial for us."