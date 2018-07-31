Believe what you see as Redskins unveil new-looking offense for 2018

Morgan Moses confirmed what anybody that's watched the Redskins offense during training camp has seen: The playbook has grown.

RICHMOND -- Morgan Moses confirmed what anybody that's watched the Redskins offense during training camp has seen: Washington's 2018 offense will look quite different than the 2017 version.

The difference? New quarterback Alex Smith.

"The playbook has grown," Moses explained Tuesday.

Through five practices in Richmond, it's clear that Jay Gruden has designed more movement from his QB this fall. Smith's athleticism is well documented, and that will allow the Redskins to open things up a bit more this fall.

"He's just not a thrower, he can run, you have to respect his run, we got a little bit of option stuff coming in and stuff like that," Moses said. "It helps us all out as an offense."

Moses talked about the success the Eagles had last year by incorporating Carson Wentz's running ability into their standard offense. It worked well.

When Redskins fan hear about mobile QBs, there is an obvious inclination to think back to Robert Griffin III. That's not who Smith is, and don't expect to see a heavy dose of read option like RG3 showed in 2012.

Smith can move though, and that means getting outside the pocket and getting downfield. Expect to see plenty of bootlegs and designed movement, along with the occasional option or run/pass option.

"Obviously, you want a quarterback that has different versatility of running the ball and stuff like that. The defense is going to try and attack you in a different way because they necessarily don't want him to move off the spot," Moses said. "If you look at last year, I mean, he ate a lot of people up getting out of the pocket and throwing it fifty-sixty yards down the sideline to Tyreek Hill, who's an amazing speed guy, and we got Paul Richardson."

Fans should also expect Smith to run more than Kirk Cousins. Last year, Cousins ran for 179 yards, his career high. Smith ran for about double that with 355 yards.

Over the last three seasons, Cousins averaged a little more than 100 yards-per-season on the ground. In the same timeframe, Smith averaged 329 rush yards.

Picking up chunk yardage on the ground is great, but it's more important that Smith can throw on the run behind the line of scrimmage. He's done that well throughout his career, and in Washington it should be no different.

Ever since the trade to acquire Smith back in February, Redskins coaches, executives and players have all talked about how excited they are to see the new QB on the field. Some of that might be the honeymoon stage of the relationship. No interceptions have been thrown, and the Redskins remain six weeks away from their first game.

Watching training camp though it's also obvious more is happening on the field. And Smith is the difference.

