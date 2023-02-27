Believe it. Ohio State basketball among top fifteen in home court advantage since 2005.
This season hasn’t been a memory-making one for Ohio State basketball players, fans, and coaches — at least not in the positive sense. But I always like to remind folks that the Buckeye basketball program is one that they shouldn’t be proud of.
Many other schools that are so-called basketball schools don’t have nearly the same historic pedigree as Ohio State. Yeah, there may be some down seasons more than anyone would like, but the program has had its fair share of Final Fours, Player of the Year winners, NCAA Tournament success, and Big Ten Conference championships.
With all of that success, you’d think that home court would be a bit of an advantage, and yeah — you would be right. But maybe, just maybe, it’s been better than you think.
Case in point — 247Sports ranked the fifteen basketball programs that had the best winning percentage at home since 2005, and YOUR Ohio State Buckeyes are in the thick of it. In fact, OSU is right there with teams like North Carolina, UCLA, and Kentucky up inside the top ten. And that’s with most of this year factored in as well, a year that has knocked down the winning percentage just a wee bit.
So which teams are in the top fifteen? We count down from No. 15 to the alpha dog when it comes to protecting the home court. Keep in mind, this list was published on February 21, so the numbers would have changed a little, but still very relevant.
Houston Cougars
Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) passes the ball to Houston Cougars guard Quentin Grimes (24) as Baylor Bears guard Matthew Mayer (24) moves in during the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
Home Arena
Fertitta Center
Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005
242-55 (81.5%)
Florida Gators
Dec 23, 2006; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators forward (2) Corey Brewer rebounds in front of Ohio State Buckeyes guard (31) Daequan Cook and Gators forward (42) Al Horford during the second half at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, FL. Florida defeated Ohio State 86-60. Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Jason Parkhurst
Home Arena
Stephen C. O’Connell Center
Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005
239-54 (81.6%)
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Mar 10, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Matt Farrell (5) talks with Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Mike Bray during the second half of an ACC Conference Tournament game against the Florida State Seminoles at Barclays Center. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Home Arena
Joyce Center
Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005
257-58 (81.6%)
Arkansas Razorbacks
Feb 21, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Nick Smith Jr (3) celebrates after making a three-point shot in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 97-65. Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Home Arena
Bud Walton Arena
Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005
265-55 (82.8%)
Wisconsin Badgers
Jan 23, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Trevor Anderson (12) passes the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (right) defends during the second half at the Kohl Center. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
Home Arena
Kohl Center
Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005
249-51 (83.0%)
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann encourages forward Zed Key (23) during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Akron Zips at Value City Arena in Columbus on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The Buckeyes won 67-66. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Home Arena
Value City Arena
Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005
274-51 (84.3%)
North Carolina Tarheels
Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis looks on during the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Home Arena
Dean E. Smith Center
Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005
242-43 (84.9%)
UCLA Bruins
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Akron Zips forward Ali Ali (24) drives to the basket against UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Home Arena
Edwin W. Pauley Pavilion
Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005
257-45 (85.1%)
Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue head coach Matt Painter reacts during the first half of an NCAA men’s basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Home Arena
Mackey Arena
Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005
252-42 (85.1%)
Arizona Wildcats
Feb 25, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Fans hold up a Bobby Hurley sign, the head coach of the Arizona State San Devils, as they take on the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Home Arena
McKale Memorial Center
Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005
256-44 (85.3%)
Michigan State Spartans
Michigan State’s Rocket Watts, right, makes a 3-pointer as Ohio State’s Duane Washington Jr. defends during the second half on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Home Arena
Jack Breslin Student Events Center
Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005
251-38 (86.9%)
BYU Cougars
Jan 12, 2023; Provo, Utah, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) shoots a free throw against the Brigham Young Cougars in the second half at Marriott Center. Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Home Arena
Marriott Center
Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005
255-37 (87.3%)
Kentucky Wildcats
Nov 24, 2019; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari looks on during the game against the Lamar Cardinals in the second half at Rupp Arena. Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
Home Arena
Rupp Arena
Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005
274-37 (88.1%)
Duke Blue Devils
Oct 15, 2021; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski addresses the crowd during Duke Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Home Arena
Cameron Indoor Stadium
Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005
267-28 (90.5%)
Kansas Jayhawks
Feb 11, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self talks with players in a time out during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Allen Fieldhouse. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Home Arena
Allen Fieldhouse
Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005
282-17 (94.3%)
