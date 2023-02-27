Believe it. Ohio State basketball among top fifteen in home court advantage since 2005.

This season hasn’t been a memory-making one for Ohio State basketball players, fans, and coaches — at least not in the positive sense. But I always like to remind folks that the Buckeye basketball program is one that they shouldn’t be proud of.

Many other schools that are so-called basketball schools don’t have nearly the same historic pedigree as Ohio State. Yeah, there may be some down seasons more than anyone would like, but the program has had its fair share of Final Fours, Player of the Year winners, NCAA Tournament success, and Big Ten Conference championships.

With all of that success, you’d think that home court would be a bit of an advantage, and yeah — you would be right. But maybe, just maybe, it’s been better than you think.

Case in point — 247Sports ranked the fifteen basketball programs that had the best winning percentage at home since 2005, and YOUR Ohio State Buckeyes are in the thick of it. In fact, OSU is right there with teams like North Carolina, UCLA, and Kentucky up inside the top ten. And that’s with most of this year factored in as well, a year that has knocked down the winning percentage just a wee bit.

So which teams are in the top fifteen? We count down from No. 15 to the alpha dog when it comes to protecting the home court. Keep in mind, this list was published on February 21, so the numbers would have changed a little, but still very relevant.

Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) passes the ball to Houston Cougars guard Quentin Grimes (24) as Baylor Bears guard Matthew Mayer (24) moves in during the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

Home Arena

Fertitta Center

Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005

242-55 (81.5%)

Florida Gators

Dec 23, 2006; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators forward (2) Corey Brewer rebounds in front of Ohio State Buckeyes guard (31) Daequan Cook and Gators forward (42) Al Horford during the second half at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, FL. Florida defeated Ohio State 86-60. Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Jason Parkhurst

Story continues

Home Arena

Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005

239-54 (81.6%)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mar 10, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Matt Farrell (5) talks with Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Mike Bray during the second half of an ACC Conference Tournament game against the Florida State Seminoles at Barclays Center. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Home Arena

Joyce Center

Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005

257-58 (81.6%)

Arkansas Razorbacks

Feb 21, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Nick Smith Jr (3) celebrates after making a three-point shot in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 97-65. Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Home Arena

Bud Walton Arena

Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005

265-55 (82.8%)

Wisconsin Badgers

Jan 23, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Trevor Anderson (12) passes the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (right) defends during the second half at the Kohl Center. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Home Arena

Kohl Center

Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005

249-51 (83.0%)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann encourages forward Zed Key (23) during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Akron Zips at Value City Arena in Columbus on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The Buckeyes won 67-66. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Home Arena

Value City Arena

Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005

274-51 (84.3%)

North Carolina Tarheels

Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis looks on during the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Home Arena

Dean E. Smith Center

Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005

242-43 (84.9%)

UCLA Bruins

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Akron Zips forward Ali Ali (24) drives to the basket against UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Home Arena

Edwin W. Pauley Pavilion

Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005

257-45 (85.1%)

Purdue Boilermakers

WATCH: What Purdue coach Matt Painter said about Ohio State postgame

Purdue head coach Matt Painter reacts during the first half of an NCAA men’s basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Home Arena

Mackey Arena

Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005

252-42 (85.1%)

Arizona Wildcats

Feb 25, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Fans hold up a Bobby Hurley sign, the head coach of the Arizona State San Devils, as they take on the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Home Arena

McKale Memorial Center

Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005

256-44 (85.3%)

Michigan State Spartans

Ohio State basketball vs. Michigan State image gallery from Thursday

Michigan State’s Rocket Watts, right, makes a 3-pointer as Ohio State’s Duane Washington Jr. defends during the second half on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Home Arena

Jack Breslin Student Events Center

Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005

251-38 (86.9%)

BYU Cougars

Jan 12, 2023; Provo, Utah, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) shoots a free throw against the Brigham Young Cougars in the second half at Marriott Center. Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Home Arena

Marriott Center

Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005

255-37 (87.3%)

Kentucky Wildcats

Watch what Kentucky HC John Calipari said about Ohio State postgame

Nov 24, 2019; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari looks on during the game against the Lamar Cardinals in the second half at Rupp Arena. Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Home Arena

Rupp Arena

Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005

274-37 (88.1%)

Duke Blue Devils

Oct 15, 2021; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski addresses the crowd during Duke Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Home Arena

Cameron Indoor Stadium

Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005

267-28 (90.5%)

Kansas Jayhawks

Feb 11, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self talks with players in a time out during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Allen Fieldhouse. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Home Arena

Allen Fieldhouse

Record and Winning Percentage Since 2005

282-17 (94.3%)

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire