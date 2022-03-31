Believe it or not, the Rams signed a big-name free agent

In a move that shocked (read: did not shock) the NFL world, the Rams on Thursday added one of the top remaining free agents. Former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner stayed in the NFC West on a five-year, $50 million deal with Los Angeles.

The Rams haven’t re-signed some of their top free agents like Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr., which paved the way for them to fit the future Hall of Famer under the cap. The structure of the deal could also make it much more manageable than the raw numbers make it look.

Wagner, 31, has terrorized the 49ers since Seattle selected him in the second round of the 2012 draft. The Ravens made a late push to pull Wagner to the AFC per Wagner’s former teammate Richard Sherman, but the Rams ultimately won the sweepstakes for the eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time First-Team All-Pro.

Russell Wilson’s exit from the division was a big offseason win for the 49ers, and getting Wagner out of the NFC West would’ve been another significant offseason victory. In 20 career games against the 49ers, Wagner has 172 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, five interceptions and 14 pass breakups.

While Wagner may not be the player he once was, he’s still among the best players at his position and he gives the Rams another elite player at a position they struggled with last year. He joins a defense that already features Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, making the Rams the likely NFC West favorites with a great chance to make another Super Bowl run next season.

The 49ers have still had a nice offseason, but Wagner sticking in the division puts a dent in their chances to regain NFC West supremacy.

List