Believe it or not, Mitch Trubisky is playing better than Tom Brady

Tom Brady has six Super Bowl rings. He's arguably the greatest quarterback, if not player, in the history of the NFL. And at 42 years old, he's still winning games for the New England Patriots.

But over the last 10 weeks of the season, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky has outplayed him.

Let that simmer in your brain for a few seconds.

Yep, the quarterback Bears fans are ready to ship out of town is actually having more success on the field than his Patriots counterpart, which is nothing short of shocking.

The reality, however, is that the stats really tell the story of Brady's regression more than Trubisky's success. Brady's managed to hold off Father Time beyond anyone's expectations, but 2019 has been one of his worst seasons in the last decade and it's only fair to assume it's because his body isn't cooperating with his mind the way it has in the past.

It could also be due to his underwhelming supporting cast on offense, which lost tight end Rob Gronkowski to an unexpected retirement in the offseason.

Brady's completion percentage (61.1%) is his lowest since 2013. He's on pace to throw just 24 touchdowns, which would be his lowest total since 2006.

So before Trubisky-backers thump their chest in pride and brag about the former second-overall pick's ascent into Brady territory, let's take a step back and realize he's outproducing an aging and declining legend.

And there's that other thing about Brady maybe playing quarterback for the Bears in 2020. Believe it or not, Chicago may want to take a hard pass if it becomes a realistic option. They might just have a better quarterback on the roster already.

