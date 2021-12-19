Believe it or not, Deebo Samuel scores a rushing touchdown vs. Falcons

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. Deebo Samuel scored a rushing touchdown for the 49ers. He rushed in from 10 yards out late in the second half to give San Francisco a 17-10 lead over the Falcons.

Samuel’s 30-yard catch-and-run got the drive rolling, but a 15-yard catch-and-run by Jauan Jennings where the receiver broke a tackle and plowed ahead for a 15-yard gain to put the 49ers in a first-and-goal at the 10. Samuel scored on the next play. It was his seventh rushing touchdown of the season.