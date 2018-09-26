Do we believe the NBA player who says he does 3,786 bicep curls every morning?

The scouting report on Boston Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye gives positive marks for his “thick, jacked frame.” (AP)

When Semi Ojeleye arrived on the NBA scene as a rookie for the Boston Celtics last season, his biceps were one of the biggest storylines to emerge from 2017 media day. They became such a phenomenon on social media that by decree The Ojeleye Factory became where “combat muscles” were made.

“DraftExpress had a graphic about Ojeleye’s ‘Thick, Jacked Frame’ and that he ‘Powers His Way To The Rim’ that nearly gave me a stroke when I saw it on draft night,” Weird Celtics Twitter godfather @HebertofRiffs told Uproxx. “The way body types have come to be described with buzzwords had always been absurd to me and this video breakdown was the greatest iteration. From then on, The Ojeleye Factory became the place you go to cultivate your Combat Muscle and hone your craft as a Strong Man of Sport.”

So it was, then, that Ojeleye was asked about his bulging biceps at this year’s media day:

The Ojeleye Factory is real pic.twitter.com/ulTJZLUcih — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) September 26, 2018





In this video, posted as part of an “Ask Semi” segment on the Celtics’ Instagram feed and uncovered by Reddit, Ojeleye said with a straight face that he spends three hours every morning doing 3,786 bicep curls, which is somehow both entirely believable (if you take one look at his biceps) and completely unbelievable (if you try to figure out how one might actually do 3,786 curls every day.)

First of all, three hours is a long time, probably about as long as both two-a-day practice sessions the Celtics are conducting in training camp as we speak. If Ojeleye spent three hours every day over the past year working on his biceps, he would have spent a month and a half of his life just doing curls.

Story Continues

Then, there are just so many questions. How much do his dumbbells weigh? Is it even possible to do 3,786 curls? Is that 3,876 per arm? Wouldn’t this be some kind of world record? If he did one curl per second straight through until he was finished, it would take him just over an hour. Build in some rest between sets, and it does seem somewhat possible? Still, that’s 157 sets of 12 — and then some. Which raises another question: The number 3,876 isn’t easily divisible by a reasonable even number beyond six, so what exactly is his routine? This “Ask Semi” segment is really only begging for more questions.

He definitely could be joking, but if you’ve ever asked Ojeleye a question in the locker room, he’s a pretty no-nonsense kind of dude, and every other answer he provided seems completely reasonable.

Who was his toughest defensive assignment? “Giannis.” Seems legit, since he drew Antetokounmpo in the first round of the playoffs this past spring and did a surprisingly effective job in the series win.

How much does he bench? “We don’t bench press max, so I don’t know. It’s up in the air,” he said, before clarifying that he benched 305 pounds in college, “so we’ll leave it at that.” (Which, by the way, seems like an underestimation, given that the dude appears chiseled from granite in Quincy Quarry.)

I kind of feel like Semi Ojeleye does 3,786 bicep curls every morning. But that can’t be true, right?

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ex-Raiders player with rare brain disorder hospitalized

• MattHarvey has one team he won’t sign with

• Steelers legend to RB Bell: Fake injuries to stay healthy

• Pete Thamel: Meet the country’s most unconventional young coach

