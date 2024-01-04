'I believe we have our man': Tony Sanchez introduced as New Mexico State football coach

Tony Sanchez was officially announced as the new head football coach at New Mexico State on Wednesday afternoon at the Villanueva Victory Club in front of family, friends, his coaching staff and supporters of the program.

Sanchez is the 36th head coach in school history and has been a big part of New Mexico State's success over the past two years, which saw the Aggies win 17 games and appear in back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 1959-60.

Sanchez was named as the program's new head coach after Jerry Kill announced on Dec. 23 that he would be stepping down after two seasons with the Aggies.

Sanchez suited up for the Aggies in the mid-90s before later returning to join Kill's staff at NM State before the 2022 campaign. For the past two seasons, Sanchez has served as the wide receivers coach and played a pivotal role in helping the Aggies put forth one of the most explosive offenses at the FBS level.

He previously was a head coach at UNLV and coached high school football in Nevada, California, Las Cruces and El Paso.

"I believe we have our man," said NMSU Director of Athletics, Mario Moccia said. "He's an Aggie through and through. Now it's time to support our program or to keep supporting our program. Let's not let up on the positive momentum. Coach Kill did a great job and he brought in a great staff."

Moccia said it was Dec. 21 that he got word from coach Kill that he would be stepping down. Through the short time frame, Moccia felt Sanchez was the most ready to take over.

Moccia added that there are two major projects upcoming with regard to the football program — a new video board and new locker rooms.

"I’m excited about the job," Sanchez said. "It’s an entirely different program than when I got here. It's a new standard here. We expect to win that will be our attitude. I’m thankful, I’m blessed, I’m fired up. Being the coach at my alma mater wasn't something I expected, I'm going to keep my head down and work. My goal was to be the best wide receiver coach when I got here. We work to get these types of opportunities and you have to be grateful."

Sanchez said Kill brought a hard hat lunch pail mentality and there is no reason to change that.

"Going to a bowl game, playing in a conference championship game, those are goals we have," Sanchez said. "It’s never easy but we are committed. We have a great core of players coming back, the pathway is there."

