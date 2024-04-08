Believe! Gamecock Jesus remembered as Gamecocks win third national title

A piece of Carlton Thompson’s legacy found its way to Cleveland for the NCAA Women’s Final Four.

A garnet flag with the word “BELIEVE!” in giant white block letters from the Fraternity of Gamecock Flags. The group that made the flags Thompson would wave and South Carolina athletic events, namely basketball games. The same group that made the flag for Thompson’s viewing back in December.

He went by many names — “Gamecock Jesus,” “Baseline Jesus,” “The Stomper.” He was a USC alum, retired nurse and, of course, an avid South Carolina fan. Thompson died last year after a battle with prostate cancer. He was 69.

Thompson became a revered figure in the world of USC athletics by manning the baseline at men’s and women’s basketball games, feverishly waving the Gamecock flag he brought to each event without fail. His long hair and beard prompted the Jesus nickname, but his yellow Crocs, Gamecocks bandanna and garnet shirt that read “Believe” were also part of his iconography.

John and Michelle Nicholas, friends of Thompson’s for over a decade, drove from Columbia to Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, then up to Cleveland on Friday for No. 1 South Carolina’s Final Four game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. They made sure to bring a flag from the Fraternity of Gamecock Flags, inspired by the one displayed at Thompson’s viewing, so they could wave it as the Gamecocks clinched their third NCAA title.

“He was a fixture,” John told The State. “Everybody, all true Gamecock fans, knew who he was.”

The first seat in the sixth row of The Cockpit at Colonial Life Arena has sat empty since Dec. 6 draped with a garnet, black and white flag. In front of the seat sat a framed photo of a Thompson, both arms were raised flashing the “spurs up” sign.

The Nicholases were broadcast on the jumbotron at Rocket Mortgage during pregame warmups Sunday, ahead of the team’s 87-75 national title win over Iowa.

John stomped on the metal steps in the arena and flicked his flag in the air during the game, imitating his late friend’s tradition. Thompson had the chance to watch USC win a national championship in 2022 after a local GoFundMe page raised the money for him to travel to Minneapolis.

This year, though, John is sure Thompson watched from above.

“He’s smiling,” John said. “Esctatic.”