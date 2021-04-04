A's believe they will be fine after 'ugly' 0-3 start to 2021 season

A's believe they will be fine after 'ugly' 0-3 start to season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Houston Astros’ bats seemed to liven up as the boos from the A's crowd grew louder Saturday at the Coliseum.

With a 9-1 loss, the A's have started their season 0-3 for the first time since 1996.

“I mean, we’ve lost three games, it’s been ugly,” manager Bob Melvin said following the game. “We haven’t played well yet, so unfortunately that’s the case.”

A’s first baseman Matt Olson doesn’t appear to be worried, however.

“You know, we’ll be fine,” Olson said after the game. “Like we said, just a couple, bigger situations. We haven’t necessarily had the big hit. That’s fine, it’s game three. We have 159 more, so. Baseball happens sometimes. I don’t think we’re hitting the panic button over here. We just need a couple knocks, some balls to find some holes and you know, get some runs across.”

“We’re professionals,” Olson added. “It’s not like we’re giving up at any point. Everybody’s out there grinding their at-bats and we’re going to do what we can to score as many runs as possible.”

The ninth inning was brutal for the A’s.

Reliever Reymin Guduan, 29, allowed four runs and as many hits while also throwing three wild pitches in the final frame.

“We battle around and stay in a game, when you don’t score many runs, many hits, it turns on one at-bat and obviously the ninth inning didn’t go very well for us," Melvin said.

The Astros put the game out of reach in the ninth, but the damage was done earlier.

Yordan Alvarez hit his first home run of the season, a three-run shot, to give the Astros a 5-1 lead in the fifth. The 2019 AL Rookie of the Year went 3-for-5 on Saturday.

“A lot of talk is ‘Are they the same team without [George] Springer, but they didn’t have Alvarez last year and obviously he does some damage," Melvin said. "He’s a tough guy to navigate around and the momentum shifted on one pitch.”

Alvarez now has 88 career RBI, the fourth most in MLB history through a player's first 92 games.

The A’s will try to snap their skid and pick up their first win of the season on Sunday with Sean Manaea starting on the mound against José Urquidy.