'I believe in the club to do the right thing'

Roberto de Zerbi will lead Brighton out for the final time on Sunday, following the announcement of his imminent departure from the Premier League club on Saturday.

The Seagulls boss, who only addressed the media on Friday in a pre-match conference before Brighton host Manchester United, had played down the speculation of him leaving in recent weeks.

Therefore, it has come as a "massive shock" to many fans.

Talk Seagulls host Ryan Adsett told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I am still pretty speechless!

"Not many people would have thought from his Friday press conference that he would be going, so it is a shock to Brighton fans.

"I really wanted to avoid a situation like this and just have a summer to build, but the summer has not even opened yet and here we are needing a new manager.

"I believe in the club to do the right thing because there is that element of trust there. But at the same time, there is that worry about how some of the players will react going into the transfer window. No one really knows anything now until it happens. That is the uncertainty that I wanted to avoid."

After replacing Graham Potter in September 2022, Brighton finished sixth last season, with the club's highest ever top-flight finish securing European qualification for the first time in their history.

"On the most part, everyone will look back on the good times," added Adsett. "I do not think there will be too many fans that look back with any spite. I hope not anyway, because there has been a lot of good memories that will be written into the history books of the football club."

