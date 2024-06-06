Belief turned into reality for state golf champions Wessington Springs

Jun. 6—BROOKINGS — At what point did the Wessington Springs boys golf team believe it was one day capable of a state championship?

Depends on who you ask.

Head coach Regina Teveldal believed for a long time, ever since she saw the work Blake Larson and Brock Krueger were putting in as sixth graders.

"I've been looking forward to this," Teveldal said. "I really had a feeling when they were that age that good things were going to come to them."

For senior Blake Larson, a more exact moment sparked faith in his team's capabilities. That was in 2023, when the team finished eighth in the state.

"It wasn't really a reality until the end of last year," Blake Larson said. "And since then, we just put in the work and it just kind of kept getting closer and closer."

Either way, Wessington Springs did it on Tuesday, defeating Hanson by a single stroke, 478 to 479, to win the 36-hole Class B state tournament at Brookings Country Club. It's the Spartans' first golf championship in school history.

"Growing up, this was just what we wanted to do, and it was our main goal coming into this tournament," senior Krueger said.

In defense of Blake Larson and his prior doubts, the rise to state contention was gradual. He'd been golfing varsity since junior high, yet it took until his sophomore year, in 2022, for the Spartans to make the state tournament as a team. They finished 14th that year, 36 team strokes behind the winner.

But in the 2023 state tournament, the team took a leap forward, as Blake Larson, Krueger and freshman JD Thompson shot a combined 514 to finish in eighth, and freshman Luke Larson anchored the fourth spot.

With everyone returning for 2024, the boys were determined to make a run for the the title.

"It was the same four guys, we were just out there every day, all four of us just together," Krueger said. "And we're so competitive that all of us just wanted to beat each other every day. And so that just drove us to get better."

The strides the team made were clear throughout the 2024 season. Blake Larson was consistently competing for the medalist spot at invitationals, while Luke Larson, Krueger and Thompson stayed consistent, and two other varsity players, Blake Miller and Heyns Bothma, stepped up in certain spots throughout the season.

The team won the Dell Rapids St. Mary Invitational in April, and placed second at the James Valley Christian Invitational in May.

The Larson brothers, Krueger and Thompson showed out at the Region 2B championship on May 20 in Dell Rapids, winning by 10 strokes. At that point, the belief had really started to kick in.

"Coming up to state we just kept feeling there was a chance," Blake Larson said.

The Spartans' prior experience was ultimately the difference, according to Blake Larson. It was his and Krueger's fourth and third state meet, respectively, and Thompson and Luke Larson were back for a second time.

The senior leadership helped pace the Spartans to a nine-stroke lead after day one. Then, with Hanson closing in, doubt never wavered, and a big day from the two sophomores pushed the Spartans to the finish line on Tuesday.

"The nerves were there, but I also was very confident in our leadership in Blake Larson and Brock Krueger, and the younger boys JD and Luke, they stepped up too," Teveldal said.

Ultimately, it took all four golfers to get the job done.

On Monday, Wessington Springs used the scores of its top-three finishers, Blake Larson (74), Krueger (80) and Luke Larson (83). On Tuesday, the Spartans took the scores of a different top three, Luke Larson (79), Blake Larson (80) and Thompson (82), to close out the title.

And the belief turned into a reality.

"They just had it in them and they did exactly what I thought they would do," Teveldal said. "And they brought the younger kids with them."