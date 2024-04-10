'Belief still there' as Livingston eye extraordinary escape

David Martindale says “the belief is still there” in his Livingston side as they aim to pull off a remarkable relegation escape.

The West Lothian club are currently nine points adrift at the foot of the Premiership with six games to play.

A positive result away to Hearts on Saturday, coupled with defeat for Ross County at home to Rangers on Sunday, would reduce the gap further heading into the post-split fixtures.

Martindale has refused to “put too much emphasis” on other teams' outcomes, instead only looking “at ourselves and what we can affect”.

"I have to put all my energy and positivity into how we go to Tynecastle," he adds. "How we affect that game and how we pick points up.

"That's where my main focus lies. We need to go out and win the next game of football.

"It's going to be a big ask to stay in the league but we can. But I don't want to sound delusional because I know how challenging this season has been for everyone."