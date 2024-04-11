'I have a belief that I'm going to score' - Watkins

[Getty Images]

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins speaking to TNT Sports: "Going into each game I feel confident. I have a belief that I'm going to score and the team are going to play well.

"We have a game plan and we stick to it no matter what. It was important that we won the game and then go into the second leg a goal up. It feels like a lot of hard work has been put in."

On not scoring more goals: "Little bit disappointing to have conceded at the end, gives them [Lille] a little bit of belief going into the second leg. We could have been a bit more clinical in the final third. We've had a lot of opportunities and 2-1 is a bit disappointing, I think it should have been three or four."

On the support from the fans: "It's nice to hear your name being sung by the fans. I just try to repay them by scoring goals but when I'm not doing that I'm always working hard. That's the number one thing when I go on the pitch to make sure nobody can question my mentality and my work rate and then the goals will come so just enjoy."