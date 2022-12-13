Belichick: Tough to see a player like Murray get hurt

Reuters

(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider how strictly to interpret the landmark Title IX civil rights law's protections for gender equality in college sports in a lawsuit challenging Michigan State University's elimination of its women's swimming and diving team. The high court rejected the university's appeal of a lower-court ruling in favor of former members of the team who say MSU violated Title IX by not providing enough opportunities for women athletes to participate in sports. Lori Bullock, a lawyer for the student athletes suing MSU, said she was "pleased but not surprised" the Supreme Court turned away MSU's appeal.