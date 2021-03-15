Belichick snaps up another former Eagles Super Bowl hero originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If you can’t beat ‘em, sign ‘em.

The Patriots added a second member of the 2017 Super Bowl Eagles Monday when they signed free agent wide receiver Nelson Agholor to a two-year deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the deal is worth $22 million with incentives that could bring the total value up to $26 million.

The $11 million average salary makes Agholor the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history that's never had a 1,000-yard season.

Earlier in the day, the Patriots signed Jalen Mills to a reported four-year, $24 million deal. Agholor and Mills were teammates here from 2016 through 2019.

The Eagles let Nelly walk after a miserable 2019 season, and spent last year with the Raiders, playing for the near-NFL minimum of $1.05 million. He enjoyed a big bounce-back season, with a career-high 896 yards and eight touchdowns.

Agholor, the Eagles’ 1st-round pick in 2015, had 126 catches for 1,504 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2017 and 2018 for the Eagles. In the Super Bowl, he caught 9 passes for 84 yards, including three straight 1st-down receptions on the game-winning 4th-quarter drive as the Eagles beat Bill Belichick’s Patriots.

Agholor, 27, earned just over $18 million in his five years with the Eagles, including $9.389 million in 2019, when he caught just 39 passes for 363 yards, including just 245 yards in his last nine games.