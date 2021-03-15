Belichick snaps up another former Eagles Super Bowl hero
Belichick snaps up another former Eagles Super Bowl hero originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
If you can’t beat ‘em, sign ‘em.
The Patriots added a second member of the 2017 Super Bowl Eagles Monday when they signed free agent wide receiver Nelson Agholor to a two-year deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the deal is worth $22 million with incentives that could bring the total value up to $26 million.
The $11 million average salary makes Agholor the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history that's never had a 1,000-yard season.
Earlier in the day, the Patriots signed Jalen Mills to a reported four-year, $24 million deal. Agholor and Mills were teammates here from 2016 through 2019.
The Eagles let Nelly walk after a miserable 2019 season, and spent last year with the Raiders, playing for the near-NFL minimum of $1.05 million. He enjoyed a big bounce-back season, with a career-high 896 yards and eight touchdowns.
Agholor, the Eagles’ 1st-round pick in 2015, had 126 catches for 1,504 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2017 and 2018 for the Eagles. In the Super Bowl, he caught 9 passes for 84 yards, including three straight 1st-down receptions on the game-winning 4th-quarter drive as the Eagles beat Bill Belichick’s Patriots.
Agholor, 27, earned just over $18 million in his five years with the Eagles, including $9.389 million in 2019, when he caught just 39 passes for 363 yards, including just 245 yards in his last nine games.