Belichick smashes tablet after safety that costs Patriots the game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots fell to the Las Vegas Raiders 21-17 on Sunday in a game that came down to the last two minutes. After an Ezekiel Elliott 1-yard touchdown run that brought the Patriots within two points, the Patriots defense did their job, forcing a Brian Hoyer-led Raiders offense to punt the ball back to New England.

With the ball on the 9-yard line, Rhamondre Stevenson caught a pass from Mac Jones for six yards. The following play led to an offensive holding call, bringing the ball back to the 8-yard line. After the two-minute warning, Jones aired a beautifully-placed deep ball to DeVante Parker, who let the ball -- and the game -- slip right through his hands.

Following the missed deep ball, the Patriots offense couldn't get the play off fast enough, leading to a delay of game penalty. Facing third down with 15 yards to go on the Patriots' own 4-yard line, Jones dropped back to pass and was nearly immediately brought down in the end zone by the combo of Raiders pass rushers Maxx Crosby and Bilal Nichols, leading to a safety.

In frustration, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick threw his tablet to the ground, which you can watch here.

The Patriots attempted an onside punt, but it was fair caught by Las Vegas' Hunter Renfrow. Former Patriot Brian Hoyer then went into victory formation for the next three plays to knee the clock out.

This Week 6 loss was a tough pill to swallow for Belichick, seeing multiple former Patriots on the other end of the field -- even the CBS broadcast labeled the Raiders as "New England West."

Aside from the Raiders being coached by the Patriots former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, we also saw former Patriot receiver Jakobi Meyers find the endzone on a throw from former Patriot quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. After Garoppolo went down -- he was later transported to the hospital -- we saw long time Patriots backup QB Brian Hoyer enter the game and grab the Raiders the win.

After falling to 1-5 on the year, the Patriots will look to steal a win from the Buffalo Bills next Sunday 1:00 p.m.