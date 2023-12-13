Belichick repeatedly stiff-arms questions about his Patriots future originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

FOXBORO -- You've heard "onto Cincinnati" and "do your job." On Wednesday morning, Bill Belichick went with "getting ready for Kansas City" again and again.

Asked repeatedly about his future, the Patriots head coach was consistent with his replies. Earlier this week, our Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran explained that indications he was given after a Week 10 loss to the Colts was that a decision was made on Belichick's tenure with the team.

"Speaking, obviously, for yourself and your understanding," Belichick was asked, "do you have an understanding that (team owner) Robert (Kraft) will not ask you to be back next year?"

"I'm getting ready for Kansas City," Belichick replied. "That's what I'm doing."

Later in his weekly mid-week press conference, Belichick was asked again about what the future might hold for him.

"Outside of all the rumors," he was asked, "do you want to keep coaching? Is that something you want to continue to do?"

"I'm getting ready for Kansas City," he responded.

"While understanding that you're getting ready for Kansas City, have you and Robert discussed your future beyond this season?"

"Getting ready for Kansas City," Belichick said.

The Patriots will take on the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium after the game was flexed out of Monday night in order to get this week's Eagles and Seahawks matchup into a primetime window.