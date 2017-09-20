Belichick’s Patriots have lost five times to rookie quarterbacks

Yes, the Patriots have defeated rookie quarterbacks fifteen times under coach Bill Belichick. But, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, they’ve also lost to rookie signal-callers five times.

While 15-5 is an impressive win-loss mark, the notion that Belichick has lost five times to still-wet-behind-the-ears quarterbacks is a little stunning. Making it even more stunning is that the list of rookies who have found a way to beat Belichick and the Patriots includes the likes of Geno Smith, Mark Sanchez, and Colt McCoy (yes, the Browns once actually beat the Patriots). The others are Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson.

As Reiss notes, the rookies who have won against the Patriots and Belichick enjoyed both great defenses and stout rushing attacks, which this week’s opponent, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, definitely has. What Watson doesn’t have is home-field advantage. Rookie quarterbacks are 0-8 against Belichick’s Patriots at New England.