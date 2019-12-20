Belichick has no interest in discussing Brady’s career-low completion percentage

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has completed just 60.1 percent of his passes this season, the worst mark of his career. But coach Bill Belichick sounded unconcerned about that when asked about it this week.

Asked about Brady’s completion percentage, Belichick said his focus is entirely on Saturday’s game against the Bills, and not anything else that has happened this season.

“We’re really focused on the Buffalo game and trying to get ready and play our best in this game. So going back and analyzing stuff from other games this year and all that is really not where we’re at,” Belichick said.

Asked if he wanted to see Brady bring that number up, Belichick again didn’t answer.

“We call passes to complete them, we call runs to gain yardage, we call defenses to stop our opponents, we call returns to gain yardage on a return,” Belichick said. “So that’s why we call those plays, so we want to make all of them as good as we can. Try to make every play productive.”

The Patriots have had a lot of unproductive plays on offense this season, which can’t make Belichick happy. But a press conference isn’t where Belichick is going to address that.