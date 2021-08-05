Exclusive: McGinest interviews Belichick at Pats camp

Breaking News:

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick joins NFL Network's Willie McGinest for an interview during training camp practice. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

