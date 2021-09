Associated Press

The mounting injuries at running back and cornerback finally caught up to the San Francisco 49ers in their last second-loss to the Green Bay Packers. With four of their top five halfbacks sidelined with injuries and three key cornerbacks down, the Niners struggled to generate much on the ground or slow down Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams in a 30-28 loss Sunday night. “There’s too many times where we hurt ourselves just in some situational stuff,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday.