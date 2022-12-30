Belichick: Fins' usage of speedy WRs in motion threatens defenses vertically and horizontally
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the Miami Dolphins wide receivers
The Colts allowed seven sacks on Monday night against the Chargers. With that performance in mind, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale appears ready to bring the pressure this weekend, saying there’s "definitely blood in the water" for his unit.
The Colts ruled out 3 players Friday ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Giants.
Trey Smith is the #Chiefs' resident pancake specialist — his penchant for the dominant blocks is a source of joy for his coaches and a source of inspiration for his team.
With two weeks remaining in the NFL season, only eight teams have been eliminated from the playoff race. Eleven teams have already clinched a playoff berth, including four division titles, leaving five spots open. Both No. 1 seeds are up for grabs with four NFC teams and three AFC teams vying for a bye a home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Check out the final injury report for Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers
Among other Browns defenders who were punished this year by the coaches are rookie tackle Perrion Winfrey and safety Grant Delpit.
Derek Carr may have just played his last game with the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL teams could the 31-year-old QB find himself with in 2023?
Former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders had a few words of advice for this season’s team.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel sent an email asking for more consistency from NFL officials earlier this season, but he didn’t get what he was looking for from the crew working Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys. Vrabel’s specific gripe on Thursday night was with how officials handled roughing the passer. Titans linebacker Monty Rice [more]
Brandon Aiyuk shared with NBC Sports Bay Area why he encouraged Davante Adams to sit out of Sunday's 49ers-Raiders game amid Las Vegas' Derek Carr drama.
Spending New Years in Las Vegas typically arrives with a dash of chaos. This year, the Raiders brought it themselves.
NEW ORLEANS — Alabama didn’t have to deal with any opt-outs from its current players, but its depth still took a hit.
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]
The Columbus Dispatch and Georgia sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes vs. Bulldogs game, and what the final score will be.
Since entering the league as part of the 2019 NFL Draft class, defensive stalwarts Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby have faced comparisons at every turn.
There is no easier target in the NFL than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson right now.
The odds are not in Kliff Kingsbury's favor to return as the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, at least according to one site. Not in his favor at all.
The Pittsburgh Steelers might be eliminated from postseason contention by the time their game at Baltimore kicks off - and if not, the Ravens would certainly be happy to drive the final stake through those playoff hopes. ''There's really not much more to be said - it's Pittsburgh Steelers week,'' said Chris Horton, Baltimore's special teams coordinator. The Ravens host Pittsburgh on Sunday night, and that fact that this matchup was moved into prime time says a lot about the significance of the rivalry.
Adams on Carr's demotion: "I don't think anybody was excited about it in here."
Thou shalt not point and count. The NFL’s obsession with taunting has morphed into a general prohibition on pointing at opponents. Yes, officials will now flag players for the simple act of sticking a finger in their direction, if only to count them. And the league office will fine them. Although Packers receiver Allen Lazard [more]