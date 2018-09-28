Belichick: Dolphins present multiple challenges to Patriots pass defense

FOXBORO -- This won't be one of those game plans where Bill Belichick can take away an opposing offense's best weapon and force a team to beat the Patriots with spare parts. That primary target simply doesn't exist in the Dolphins offense.

"Like any good passing team . . . You gotta defend all of them," Belichick said Friday. "You can't just stop one guy."

Under coach Adam Gase and with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the Dolphins have spread their target share, allowing them to be a little more unpredictable than other offenses at times. Jakeem Grant leads the team with 14 targets. Danny Amendola and Kenny Stills are tied at 13. Kenyan Drake has 12. Albert Wilson has 11.

The Dolphins also boast 2015 first-rounder DeVante Parker and 2018 second-rounder Mike Gesicki as bigger targets who can win in contested catch situations.

They're big and fast. Small and quick. It's a diverse attack with a hot quarterback and a creative play-caller. It'll be a lot for Belichick's defense to handle and he knows it.

"They attack you at all different points," Belichick said, "horizontal, vertical . . . As soon as you put too many players in one spot, they go somewhere else."