Belichick defends telling Brady to keep passing despite Patriots’ big late lead

Tom Brady was still in the game, still throwing passes, in the fourth quarter of a game the Patriots dominated throughout today. So why didn’t coach Bill Belichick call off the dogs and rest Brady up for the AFC Championship Game?

Because that’s not the way Belichick does things. Belichick said today that he doesn’t care if everyone thinks he should have pulled Brady, Belichick believes that teams should continue trying to score as long as the game has any conceivable chance of getting close again.

“We’re trying to score until I thought the game got to the point where I thought they didn’t really have enough possessions to catch us. Look, we’ve seen Peyton Manning come back from down 21 points in four minutes and win. So it’s not over until it’s over in this league. I know I’m in the minority on that, but until it’s over you’re trying to score, you’re trying to win, there’s no lead, no 28-point lead, 24-point lead, 21-point lead that’s ever safe in this league. I’ve seen them evaporate,” Belichick said.

Belichick has kept Brady in the game late many times in blowouts, and Brady has always come out unscathed. Belichick isn’t going to change his ways now.