Belichick on Brady: "There’s some things that he sees that I just don’t see"

Belichick on Brady: "Theres some things that he sees that I just dont see"

During a recent appearance on Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski's Sirius XM show, Bill Belichick opened up on a number of topics, including his relationship with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Belichick offered some meaningful insights into what goes on between himself and Brady behind the scenes.

"I think Tom and I have spent a lot of time building that philosophy [of synergy between offense and defense], understanding what we're each thinking in certain situations, so when they come up, he can anticipate what I want to do [and] I can anticipate what he'd like to do," Belichick said, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk.

Belichick's comments come in stark contrast to where things stood a year ago at this time between the coach and the quarterback, when a reported rift between Belichick, Brady, and Brady's trainer Alex Gurrero dominated the headlines. It was also reported that Belichick, owner Robert Kraft, and Brady himself were at odds regarding the star quarterback's future with the team.

Instead, fresh off the team's sixth Super Bowl victory in the Brady-Belichick era, the head coach had a bit more to say than his usual self.

Belichick also said that Brady "prepares at a level like no other player that [he's] coached" and that "There's some things that [Brady] sees that I just don't see, and I think the reverse is true."

While it's not shocking to hear praise of Tom Brady's work ethic and football IQ, hearing the typically tight-lipped Belichick saying so is certainly noteworthy.

