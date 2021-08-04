Belichick Back to the Basics this Offseason









Special Offer: Get an edge on draft day with our 2021 Draft Guide that is packed with hundreds of player profiles, rankings for various formats, projections, tiers, mock drafts, custom scoring, our ADP Trend Report tool and more. And don't forget to use promo code PRESEASON15 to get 15% off annual subscriptions, but act fast because this offer ends this Sunday, August 8. Click here to learn more!

In my opinion, far too many teams try to build an offense without a strong, receiving tight end.

There are only four teams to rank top-5 in passing efficiency multiple times in the last four years: The Chiefs (three times), the Patriots, Chargers, and Saints twice.

The Chiefs did so with Travis Kelce. The Patriots did so with Rob Gronkowski. The Chargers did so with Antonio Gates and Hunter Henry. The Saints were slightly unique, in that they did it still utilizing relative heavy tight end targets, but not Hall of Famers (their No. 3 receiver in 2018 was Ben Watson and their No. 3 receiver in 2019 was Jared Cook).

If you zoom out and look at top-10 rankings in passing efficiency, there are only two teams to do so in each of the last four years (aforementioned Chiefs and Chargers) and four teams that did it three of the last four years (Saints, Bucs, Packers, and Seahawks).

Certainly, the priority is having a top-tier quarterback and a stud perimeter wide receiver. But you can count on one hand the teams over the last few years that excelled in the air without deriving a ton of value from utilizing a tight end in the passing game.

Fundamentally, the Patriots were always a team that wanted to utilize the tight end in the passing game. Even as far back as 1991, Bill Belichick was enthralled by what a tight end brought to the PASSING game rather than just an overall offensive asset. Here were his scouting notes from 1991 on what he wanted out of a tight end:

“TE #1 has to be a catcher (Ozzie Newsome, Keith Jackson types). Don’t need the offensive line type guy in a tight end’s jersey. Take what we can get from him in the blocking – just get in the way and tie up. We can work around his blocking ability. [Priority is] Catch, run, block. #2 or #3 TE needs to be the blocker for situational running situations – can also be the “in betweener” – not quite a tight end but not fast enough to be a wide receiver (Novachek/Houlihan type guy). 6’3”, 235 minimum type guy, needs to be big enough to get in the way. Good measure of a tight end is what he does with the ball after the catch. Don’t let the lack of blocking ability eliminate a good player.”

Story continues

Keep in mind, this was the height of the running era of football. Football didn’t shift to a passing league for nearly two decades. Yet Belichick knew then that blocking from a tight end is secondary. Catching and running with the ball are the traits to be valued from a tight end.

During the height of the Patriots dynasty, Daniel Graham was the team’s fourth-leading receiver. Then, in 2004, the Patriots spent their first round pick on Benjamin Watson. I encourage everyone to go back and watch highlights of Watson with the Patriots in the mid-to-late 2000s. He literally was Rob Gronkowski before Rob Gronkowski.

Belichick absolutely loved Watson. And we already know how much he loved tight ends. So it should have come as no surprise when Watson left after the 2009 season, Belichick would go after a replacement. He found that replacement in the early second-round of the 2010 draft: Rob Gronkowski. But due to both Gronk’s injury history and desire to really attack the tight end position and take advantage of the efficiency that position delivers, in the early fourth round, Belichick drafted Aaron Hernandez.

The tandem burst onto the scene in 2010, ranking third and fourth in receptions for the Patriots. New England marched to a 14-2 record, tied for the second-best record in the Brady-Belichick era. But they made even more impact in 2011, when they each had over 75 receptions and ranked second and third in receptions.

For a few years, the Patriots were taking advantage of the tight end position unlike any other team in the game.

In 2013, Gronkowski was injured and Hernandez was no longer with the Patriots. The Patriots adapted and dominated, as they always seem to do, but did not make it to the Super Bowl.

In 2014, a healthy Gronkowski was the team’s leading receiver, as he was in three of the next four years. The Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2014, 2016, and 2018 with a pass-first attack which was optimized by the inability for defenses to handle Gronk in the passing game.

From 2014-2018 (his final year in New England) Rob Gronkowski led the Patriots in touchdowns (37, next closest was Julian Edelman with 20), receiving yards (4,606, next closest was Edelman with 3,620), and had more yards per target than anyone else who played in at least 15 games.

Gronk’s dominance at the tight end position was irreplaceable.

So when Gronkowski retired following the 2018 season, Tom Brady had to work around his absence. In 2019, the Patriots had no real threats at the tight end position. Belichick knew he needed to replace Gronk, so he made two moves. First, he re-signed Benjamin Watson in free agency and paid Watson more than any other free agent he signed. But Watson (then 39 years old) was not the same as he once was, and started only eight games with only 17 receptions. Secondly, he signed Matt LaCosse in free agency. LaCosse started the other eight games for the Patriots at tight end, but he only caught 13 passes on the season and was slowed thanks to a nagging ankle problem.

Although Belichick tried to replace Gronk with a couple free agent additions, they didn’t work and the 2019 Patriots were led by virtually Julian Edelman all by himself. The second and fourth receivers in receptions were both running backs (James White and Rex Burkhead). Phillip Dorsett would catch only 54% of targets and 29 receptions as receiver No. 3.

The talk of the offseason was whether Brady had lost it… if his career was over… if he couldn’t throw downfield any longer. Go figure – the Patriots’ No. 1 receiver in yards per target was tight end Rob Gronkowski, who retired, and now Brady “can’t throw the ball downfield”.

Hungry to figure out a solution to the tight end problem in 2020, Belichick made several strong moves. First, the plan was for Matt LaCosse to take over as the No. 1 tight end. But Belichick went back to his strategy from the 2010 draft, a decade later. He drafted two tight ends, both in the third round. The first, Devin Asiasi was coached by Chip Kelly, who said of Asiasi: “His versatility is what a lot of teams in the NFL coveted, and obviously Bill saw that himself. The one thing I knew in coaching that league is there aren’t a lot of guys out there, no matter what year it is, who are as big and athletic. The combination of Devin’s size and athletic ability, I knew it was going to make him unique, not just in this class but any class.”

With Cam Newton their new quarterback to replace Tom Brady, Belichick hoped the offense would be supported by a strong but unglamorous presence of LaCosse, Asiasi, and fellow third-round rookie Dalton Keene.

But then LaCosse opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID concerns. Suddenly, in an offseason which was brutally difficult to integrate rookies due to lack of in-person work and practice time, the Patriots’ depth chart was headlined by two rookies plus Ryan Izzo. Izzo was a seventh-rounder from 2018 who missed the entire season with injury in 2018 and missed most of the 2019 season with injuries as well, making only six appearances and catching only six passes.

The problems didn’t stop there. Izzo became the starting tight end as Asiasi was slow to develop. Although the Patriots played Asiasi in the first five games of the season, he wasn’t targeted once and played on less than 17% of snaps in most of those games. He then was inactive for two games and was placed on IR for the following five weeks. Through Week 12, Asiasi played in only five of 12 games, without a single target and very few snaps. Keene was no better. He was inactive or on IR in 10 of his first 12 games. He played in only one game through Week 12, a 33-6 loss to the 49ers, and caught one pass for eight yards.

Without support behind him, Izzo failed to take control of his opportunities. Although he started the first 13 weeks of the season, with a high snap count in almost every game, he rarely distinguished himself. He totaled 13 catches on only 20 targets. Then, he was injured and placed on IR for the final four weeks of the season.

At the end of the season, the team that had received the most upside from the tight end position for the prior decade plus, threw only 8% of all passes to tight ends in 2020. It was the lowest rate for any team in the NFL, with the NFL average being 21% of all targets going to tight ends.

Clearly, this stung Belichick to the core.

There is a reason we spend so much time on the Patriots tight end situation since Belichick took over. They were winning Super Bowls with a tight end. They drafted one in the first round at the height of their dynasty. The very offseason he (Watson) left, the Patriots drafted both Gronkowski and Hernandez in the same draft. As soon as Gronk left, the Patriots tried to offset his absence first using modest spending in free agency (in 2019) followed by using two third-round draft picks (2020).

Neither strategy was successful.

But that backstory sets the stage with context for what happened next. Belichick did something in 2021 that he’s never done before in his coaching tenure: he went on a huge free agency Day 1 shopping spree.

And he didn’t do it at just any position. He spent like crazy at tight end.

Free agency officially began March 17 at 4:00pm ET. But starting at 12:00pm ET on Monday, March 15, teams are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations during a period known as “legal tampering” or more technically, the NFL’s “open negotiating period”.

Within the first hour of legal tampering on March 15, the Patriots signed former Titans TE Jonnu Smith to a four-year/$50 million deal that included over $31 million fully guaranteed. That was a shock to many, as Belichick had never gone after any player like that.

In the prior decade, the largest skill position free agent contract was Danny Amendola in 2013 ($28.5 million at $5.7 million per year). The largest contract for any position was to a DB in 2017 ($65 million to Stephon Gilmore at $13 million/yr).

On an annual basis, the Patriots spent less than any other team in free agency for years and years.

Suddenly, they snagged Smith for $50 million. The reaction all over the football world was a massive “WOW.” But Belichick wasn’t done yet.

Early the next morning, and less than 24 hours into the legal tampering window, Belichick inked former Chargers TE Hunter Henry to a three-year, $37.5 million deal that included $25 million guaranteed.

The football world was in shambles. Belichick still wasn’t done yet. Before free agency officially started, in the two days of legal tampering, look at what the Patriots spent in free agency:

Prior 10 years total: $359,886,620

First two days of 2021: $227,500,000

Belichick added Matt Judon for $54.5 million, Jalen Mills for $24 million, and Nelson Agholor for $22 million.

Not all the moves were smart or with costs in mind. There are many good reasons to not go crazy spending in free agency, foremost among them is because you overpay for players, particularly on Day 1 of free agency — let alone during legal tampering. The Raiders, a terribly run organization, had rented Nelson Agholor for $1 million in 2020, the veteran minimum. After playing 10 games in perfect weather conditions in a dome last year when his team was often trailing and getting ample targets (82 but catching only 48) the Patriots gave him 22 times that the next two years.

Getting back to the very first sentence of this chapter:

Far too many teams try to build an offense without a strong, receiving tight end.

Bill Belichick, considered the best coach in the NFL today, if not all of history, absolutely loves using the tight end position more than any other coach out there. To build his tight end dominance, he’s used first-, second-, and third-round picks on the position. He’s double-dipped in multiple drafts, taking two tight ends in the top four rounds in the same draft twice.

If there is a lesson to be learned, it’s that far more teams need to focus on the value provided by this position.

And the secondary lesson is the 2021 Patriots are getting back to basics by addressing the tight end position and ensuring their war chest at that position is stocked for the next several years.

How will it factor into 2021? Well we know the Patriots will be getting more talented at not just the tight end position, but many others. Factoring in their COVID opt outs, the Patriots had the second-most injured roster in 2020. If you exclude COVID, they ranked 16th. Of the 67 players that opted out around the NFL, a league-high eight were on the Patriots. Players that are returning in 2021 include LB Dont’a Hightower, TE Matt LaCosse, FB Danny Vitale, and RB Brandon Bolden.

The Patriots added all the aforementioned players in free agency plus a handful of others who could make an impact, namly WR Kendrick Bourne and former Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy. This is a restocked team.

Their defense will be notably improved.

The Patriots must hope their improvement in defensive personnel translates on the field because I project them to play the NFL’s sixth-toughest schedule of offenses this year.

In terms of schedule itself, the NFL’s schedule makers did the Patriots no favors with scheduling their games. While schedule makers don’t decide who a team plays, they do decide when the games are played. The Patriots have the worst net rest edge differential of any team in the NFL. This year, they play four teams with over a week to prepare for them and are at a rest disadvantage in four total games, in addition to having their bye week negated.

They will have to figure out the quarterback position. The difficult part about evaluating Cam Newton in this offense is the parts of the offense, themselves that he worked with last year. To illustrate my point, I’m going to post two stat lines, both reflect early down passes in a game’s first three quarters:

A: 7.6 YPA, 52% success, -0.03 EPA/att

B: 6.6 YPA, 47% success, -0.02 EPA/att

Player A is Cam Newton in 2020. Player B is Tom Brady in 2019.

Both players were in New England’s offense. Brady was there for decades in an offense he was familiar with. Cam Newton was in his first year with the team, in a COVID offseason without nearly enough time for proper reps with a new team and no preseason. Tom Brady had 16 games with Julian Edelman. Cam Newton had only six. Cam Newton caught COVID during after just three games, had to miss Week 4, and struggled in his return from COVID, throwing for less than 175 yards per game for three straight games, including no touchdowns and five total interceptions.

This is not to argue that Newton is better than Brady, because he’s obviously not, nor is it to say there was nothing wrong with Newton’s 2020 season and absolve him from all responsibilities. But the point is, Tom Brady couldn’t do anything with the Patriots weapons in 2019… and the Patriots weapons in 2020 were even worse, so what should we realistically expect from Newton?

Likely uncertain about Newton themselves, the Patriots drafted quarterback Mac Jones 15th overall. Looking at two areas the Patriots struggled immensely in 2020 were in the red zone (30th) and on third down (22nd). Jones was known for strong decision making and accuracy, two things that would be very useful in the red zone and on third down.

The Patriots absolutely will look to give Newton a shot to start the season. The problem for Newton, however, is three of the Patriots’ first four games are against pass defenses that ranked top-6 in the NFL last year (Dolphins, Saints, and Buccaneers). It’s the toughest schedule of pass defenses the first month of the season. Should Newton struggle in those games, it will be easy for Belichick to give Jones his first start of the year Week 5 in Houston against one of the worst teams in the NFL. But if Newton plays well enough to survive as the starter in those first four games, it’s unlikely he’ll struggle soon thereafter, because starting with that Texans game in Week 5, the Patriots face the third easiest schedule of pass defenses over the next month.

Despite their obvious upgrades, the Patriots sit at -160 to miss the playoffs at PointsBet, with a win total of 9.5 over -105.

The direction of the Patriots offense obviously changes massively as to whether it’s Newton or Jones behind center. That makes it difficult to project what this offense looks like over 17 games unless we know who starts. That will hinge on how quickly Jones picks up the offense and how he looks in the preseason games this year, as well as whether or not Newton struggles against a brutal schedule over the first month of the season.

Stay tuned over the next eight weeks as we preview all 32 teams with daily articles and videos right here at the preview hub. For complete team chapters featuring dozens of visualizations and 462 pages, pick up a copy of Warren Sharp’s new ‘2021 Football Preview’ book.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.