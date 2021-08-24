Belichick addresses Pats' QB competition with Newton out

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the New England Patriots' quarterback competition with QB Cam Newton out. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories

  • Patriots Talk: Cam Newton damaged his case this week

    Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry discuss Cam Newton being out until Thursday due to a COVID-19 violation. Does Mac Jones have an opportunity to win the starting job with Cam sidelined?

  • Panthers sign kicker Dominik Eberle to compete with Joey Slye

    Joey Slye missed a 37-yard field goal last week against the Ravens, prompting the Panthers to sign another option at the position Tuesday. The team signed German kicker Dominik Eberle, waiving safety LaDarius Wiley in a corresponding move. “We’re confident in [Slye], but we’re going to look at other kickers as well,” General Manager Scott [more]

  • Jags waive 1 player on offense, 2 on defense

    To get their roster to 80 players, the Jags waived OG Derwin Gray, CB Jameson Houston, and DT Kenny Randall in addition to placing Travis Etienne on IR Tuesday.

  • Falcons sign former first-round pick Josh Rosen to back up Matt Ryan

    Rosen is now on his fifth NFL roster since being selected 10th overall in 2018.

  • Is Bill Belichick hinting that Mac Jones has ‘opportunity’ to compete for starting job?

    A rookie vs. an NFL MVP for the starting job in New England.

  • NFL Rumors: Patriots make series of roster cuts prior to Tuesday deadline

    The New England Patriots have reportedly cut four players prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline to get the roster down from 85 to 80 players.

  • Mom captures the emotional moment her nervous son makes a friend on first day of school

    A sweet back-to-school moment is going viral on TikTok — . and teaching adults that making friends doesn't always have to be complicated. Mom and TikToker @brooklynlikethebridge gained nearly 3 million views and 10,000 comments... when she uploaded the touching video with the caption, "His first day of in person learning". In the video, we see Brooklyn's son walking ahead of her towards the crosswalk, ready to cross to his school. "He was so worried he wouldn’t make friends at real school," Brooklyn says in on-screen text. Suddenly, a voice across the way catches her son's attention. "This boy yelled, ‘Hey I have the same shirt, wanna hang out?’" Brooklyn explains. We then see the two boys happily walk together into their school, instantly becoming BFFs — much to Mom's relief. Thousands of people rushed to Brooklyn's comment section to share their emotional reactions. "Why can’t making friends in your 30’s be this simple?" asked one user

  • Lions coordinator Aaron Glenn hypes up undrafted rookie LB Tavante Beckett

    Beckett played very well in the preseason loss to the Steelers and earned some first-team reps at LB on Tuesday

  • Boise Open ends in dramatic fashion. ‘Nobody wants to win a golf tournament that way’

    While the leaders faltered, two other pros dueled for the $180,000 winner’s check.

  • Vic Fangio: Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock have made decision too close to call yet

    The Broncos haven’t decided their starting quarterback for their preseason finale, much less the starter for the season opener. Vic Fangio said Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater (or Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, if you prefer) will continue to compete for the job. “We haven’t decided that yet,” Fangio said Tuesday. “We just want to [more]

  • Newton on track to return to practice after testing mishap

    New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday he expects Cam Newton to return to the field this week for the second day of joint practices with the Giants after the quarterback missed a second day of practice because of a misunderstanding of COVID-19 testing rules. Newton is under an NFL-mandated five-day reentry process for unvaccinated players after traveling to a team-approved, out-of-town medical appointment over the weekend. The Patriots issued a statement Monday about the trip, saying the quarterback had tested negative daily for COVID-19 while he was away but had misconstrued the protocols about tests conducted away from NFL facilities.

  • Bill Belichick: It is a big week for Mac Jones

    The Patriots issued a statement on Monday saying that quarterback Cam Newton will not practice with the team until Thursday due to a “misunderstanding” involving Newton’s COVID-19 tests while away from the team’s facility. During a Tuesday morning press conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he didn’t have anything to add to the team’s [more]

  • Column: Ryder Cup team filled with uncertainty a month out

    The message Steve Stricker wanted to impart when he took the job as Ryder Cup captain was for the American team to move forward. There has been no shortage of speed bumps along the way. Tony Finau, a big presence and beloved figure, finally got the win he desperately needed at The Northern Trust with a 30 on the back nine at Liberty National that led to a playoff victory.

  • Newton to miss time after traveling to medical appointment

    Patriots quarterback Cam Newton will miss at least three days of practice this week after traveling to a team-approved, out of town medical appointment over the weekend, possibly opening the door for rookie Mac Jones to gain ground in their competition to be the Week 1 starter. The team said in a statement Monday that Newton went to the appointment Saturday and tested negative each day for COVID-19. The statement said Newton will continue participating in team activities virtually while he is being held out of practices.

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick is unbothered by Washington's lack of preseason touchdowns

    Washington's starters have yet to score a TD in the preseason but QB Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't concerned.

  • Bill Belichick: Someone has to play better than Cam Newton to start over him

    Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said this weekend that he hasn’t worried much about who will start at quarterback come September because head coach Bill Belichick will make that decision “when the time is right to make it.” McDaniels also said that Cam Newton “certainly is the starter now” and Belichick has said the same [more]

  • Max Kellerman moving from ESPN's 'First Take' to morning radio show with Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams

    Max Kellerman sat opposite Stephen A. Smith for five years, but ESPN announced that Kellerman is leaving the show to join the morning radio program.

  • Steelers waive S Antoine Brooks Jr., release four others

    For the second phase of NFL roster cuts, the Pittsburgh Steelers reduced their roster from 85 to 80 players.

  • Opinion: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has no time for the unvaccinated on his team and in society

    Jerry Jones, of all people, just exposed the argument that getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a “personal choice” for the selfish nonsense that it is.

  • Here’s how Cam Newton accidentally violated the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols

    The Patriots called it a "misunderstanding." Here's how Cam Newton accidentally violated NFL rules.