Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn’t just sticking to football when he addresses his players in virtual team meetings.

Belichick had Rahsaan Hall, director of the racial justice program at the ACLU of Massachusetts, address the team over Zoom for an hour on Friday, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

The report says players were impressed with Hall’s presentation. Hall has previously worked as a prosecutor and advocates for fair treatment in the justice system for communities of color and historically disenfranchised communities.

Although the death of George Floyd and subsequent nationwide protests obviously played a part in Belichick’s decision to include Hall in a team meeting, Hall actually addressed the Patriots’ rookie minicamp last year as well. Despite his reputation, Belichick isn’t focused on football to the exclusion of all else.

Belichick has ACLU racial justice director address Patriots team meeting originally appeared on Pro Football Talk