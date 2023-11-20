Belhaven football's historic season ends in first round of NCAA Division III playoffs

Belhaven Blazers wide receiver Reginald Garrison (31) catches a football during pre-game warm ups at Harper Davis Field in Jackson, Miss., on Sep. 1, 2022.

A historic Belhaven football season came to an end Saturday afternoon.

Belhaven, which qualified for its first ever NCAA Division III playoff appearance, fell 65-0 to North Central (Ill.), the defending national champion.

The Blazers (9-2, 7-1 USA South Athletic Conference) qualified after being crowned conference champions in a 46-19 win over Brevard on Nov. 11. The nine wins are a program record, and the conference championship was Belhaven's first since 2006. Belhaven coach Blaine McCorkle was named the USA South Coach of the Year; running back Kolbe Blunt won the USA South's Offensive Player of the Year and defensive lineman Carlton Brown took home the conference's Defensive Player of the Year award.

North Central took control of the first-round matchup early, leading 35-0 at halftime. By the game's end, North Central accumulated 575 yards total offense, including 433 rushing. Belhaven had 125 yards total offense.

North Central (11-0) will face Trinity (Texas) (10-1) in the second round on Saturday.

