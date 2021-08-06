Belgium's Nafi Thiam successfully defends her Olympic title in heptathlon

Nafi Thiam Belgium competes in the heptathlon 800 meters at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Nafi Thiam of Belgium joined an exclusive club.

Thiam won her second consecutive gold medal in the Olympic heptathlon, joining American Jackie Joyner-Kersee as the only women to achieve the feat.

Thiam scored 6,791 points in the two-day competition that included the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put and 200 meters on Wednesday, and the long jump, javelin and 800 meters on Thursday.

Anouk Vetter of the Netherlands scored 6,689 points for the silver medal. Emma Oosterwegel of the Netherlands scored 6,590 points for bronze.

Annie Kunz of the United States finished sixth with 6,420 points. Erica Bougard of the United States was ninth with 6,379 points.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.