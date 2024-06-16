Is Belgium vs Slovakia on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tomorrow

Belgium’s golden generation may have passed but Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and co will be favourites to top Group E as the Red Devils begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Slovakia.

Belgium were among the favourites ahead of Euro 2016 and Euro 2020 but could only reach the successive quarter-finals, and Dominic Tedesco’s side are not as fancied ahead of Euro 2024.

But they have the opportunity to build momentum after landing in a favourable group, with Ukraine and Romania also their opponents in Group E. Lukaku scored 14 goals in qualifying and will be looking to make a fast start in Frankfurt.

Slovakia finished runners-up to Portugal in qualifying and are appearing in the European championship finals for the third successive tournament. Led by Francesco Calzona, Slovakia will hope to pull off an upset.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group E fixture.

When is Belgium vs Slovakia?

The Group E fixture will kick off at 5pm BST on Monday 17 June, it will be played at the Frankfurt Arena.

How can I watch it?

Belgium vs Slovakia will be shown live on ITV 1 and ITV X, with coverage starting from 4:15pm. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Belgium are without Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was not selected by coach Dominc Tedesco despite returning from an ACL injury to play in the Champions League final. Belgium may start with a back three that features Axel Witsel in the heart of the defence, while the obvious strengths are in attack.

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku may start at wing-back with Leandro Trossard joining Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne in attack. Johan Bakayoko is one to watch at Euro 2024 and the 21-year-old PSV forward will look to make an impact from the bench if he misses out on a start.

Slovakia will look to Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka and PSG centre-back Milan Skriniar to add experience to a youthful squad.

Predicted line-ups

Belgium: Casteels; Faes, Witsel, De Cuyper; Castagne, Mangala, Onana, Doku; Trossard, Lukaku, De Bruyne

Slovakia: Dúbravka; Pekarík, Vavro, Škriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Boženík, Haraslín

Odds

Belgium - 12/25

Draw - 10/3

Slovakia - 6/1

Prediction

Belgium click into gear with a convincing win that offers a reminder of their attacking talents, with Trossaard and Lukaku on the scoresheet. Belgium 3-0 Slovakia

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.