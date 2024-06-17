Belgium vs Slovakia: Preview, predictions and lineups

Having underachieved at previous tournaments, Belgium are aiming to make amends at Euro 2024 as they take on Slovakia in their opening match.

Led by the the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, Belgium have been knocked out at the quarter-final stage of the last two Euros. A favourable group at this summer's tournament in Germany means safe passage to the last 16 is almost guaranteed, with Domenico Tedesco aiming to take them further than now Portugal boss Roberto Martinez could previously at Euro 2020.

Slovakia are one of the sides that stand in their way after a successful qualification campaign. They won seven of ten matches to reach Euro 2024, only losing to invincible group winners Portugal. This will be a third successive tournament for Slovakia, with their best previous finish a round of 16 appearance at Euro 2016.

Here is 90min's guide to Belgium vs Slovakia in Group E.

Belgium vs Slovakia H2H Record (All Games)

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Belgium vs Slovakia on TV and live stream

Belgium team news

Belgium have several defensive injury concerns to contend with, including centre-backs Jan Vertonghen and Arthur Theate who could be absent for the opener. Thomas Meunier will miss the Slovakia game after sustaining a muscle injury in the recent 3-0 win over Luxembourg.

Tedesco will have his work cut out to organise a weakened defensive line and may rely on his strong attacking unit against Slovakia. Manchester City duo De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku will feature, as will Arsenal's Leandro Trossard.

Thibaut Courtois was a surprise omission from the squad having now recovered from an ACL injury, with Koen Casteels expected to take his place in the starting XI.

Belgium predicted lineup vs Slovakia

Belgium predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Debast, De Cuyper; Mangala, Onana; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku.

Slovakia team news

Slovakia head into Euro 2024 in good form after successive 4-0 victories in their pre-tournament friendlies with San Marino and Wales. Their impressive qualifying campaign was built on a solid defence, with Newcastle's Martin Dubravka in goal, Paris Saint-Germain's Milan Skriniar at centre-back and Feyenoord's David Hancko at left-back.

A physical midfield will contain Napoli's Stanislav Lobotka and 107-cap Juraj Kucka, while Boavista forward Robert Bozenik will be relied upon as the number nine following an 11-goal season in Portugal.

Slovakia predicted lineup vs Belgium

Slovakia predicted lineup (4-3-3): Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Lobotka, Kucka, Duda; Haraslin, Bozenik, Suslov.

Belgium vs Slovakia score prediction

Slovakia may have a strong defence but they have rarely come up against opponents with as much attacking quality as Belgium in recent matches. They conceded four across two meetings with Portugal in qualifying and will need to be wary of Lukaku in particular, who netted a record 14 goals during the qualification campaign.

Belgium's defensive injuries will offer Slovakia hope of causing them problems, but it's unlikely that they can pull off a mighty upset in the opening round of fixtures.