Belgium vs Slovakia LIVE: Euro 2024 team news, line-ups as Kevin De Bruyne set to start

(Getty Images)

Euro 2024 continues with Belgium looking to bounce back to form at major tournaments after a thoroughly dreadful 2022 World Cup. Their first task is to take on Slovakia, with the Red Devils hopeful that Kevin De Bruyne will arrive fit and in form to inspire them.

A big decision was taken before the tournament by head coach Domenico Tedesco to leave out Thibaut Courtois, despite the Real Madrid goalkeeper recovering from a season-long injury to play in the Champions League final.

Belgium won their qualification group to get here and their best Euros performance so far was to finish runners-up way back in 1980. Slovakia, who were runners-up in their own qualifying group, are in their third straight finals since – they reached the round of 16 back in 2016, and only the group stage last time out. Follow all the latest news and match action in our live blog below, as well as the build-up to the evening match between Austria and France:

Belgium vs Slovakia LIVE

Group E’s second match kicks off at 5pm BST

Belgium - Slovakia

Romania 3-0 Ukraine

15:18 , Mike Jones

60 mins: An hour played in Munich and the game is done. It’s been a shocking performance from Ukraine since the opening goal went in with Romania constantly growing in confidence and skill.

Denis Dragus has been incredible at the top of the pitch and he’s been rewarded with a goal.

GOAL! Romania 3-0 Ukraine (Dragus, 57’)⚽️

15:16 , Mike Jones

57 mins: Another one!

Romania are in total control now. From a short Dennis Man dances into the box with the ball before slipping a pass through to Denis Dragus.

He pokes the ball into the open net and the celebrations begin again.

GOAL! Romania 2-0 Ukraine (R. Marin, 53’)⚽️

15:13 , Mike Jones

53 mins: Bang!

Romania wrestle back the ball in the middle of the pitch with Denis Dragus bringing it forward before passing out wide to Dennis Man.

Man darts along the front edge of the penalty area before nudging the ball back to Rasvan Marin. He wastes no time in taking a shto from range and smokes it underneath the goalkeeper to pick out the bottom corner!

Romania 1-0 Ukraine

15:10 , Mike Jones

52 mins: Ukraine are hungry for this equaliser. Mudryk weaves into the box from the left this time before driving a low shot towards goal only to see the effort blocked.

Romania 1-0 Ukraine

15:08 , Mike Jones

51 mins: Sudakov looks to make something happen for Ukraine. He receives the ball on the left side of the pitch and skips a tackle before taking a shot.

It’s not a good one and the ball sails high and wide.

Romania 1-0 Ukraine

15:05 , Mike Jones

48 mins: Konoplia looks for Dovbyk who makes a run into the penalty area. The cross is slightly behind the forward who looked to by offside in any case.

Ukraine need to start the second half well. They faded away after the goal and need to reignite the energy they started the game with.

Second half! Romania 1-0 Ukraine

15:04 , Mike Jones

No changes to the teams at the break as Romania get the ball rolling once again. Can they hold onto their lead and see out this game?

HT Romania 1-0 Ukraine

15:00 , Mike Jones

Artem Dovbyk scored more goals than any other player in LaLiga this season (24), with the Ukrainian averaging 2.9 shots and 1.6 shots on target per 90 this term.

HT Romania 1-0 Ukraine

14:56 , Mike Jones

Take a look at this scorcher from Nicolae Stanciu which opened the scoring in the first half:

HT Romania 1-0 Ukraine

14:52 , Mike Jones

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Half-time! Romania 1-0 Ukraine

14:48 , Mike Jones

45+2 mins: That’s perfect 45 minutes from Romania. They will have hoped to start the tournament well and with their set up they’ll have known that chances would be rare.

Nicolae Stanciu’s opener was a great strike from the edge of the box and could turn out to be decisive in this match. All to play for though in the second half.

Romania 1-0 Ukraine

14:46 , Mike Jones

44 mins: Dragus and Coman combine on the left for Romania before the forward looks to dart inside. Konoplia times his tackle expertly to recover the ball and feeds it back into Ukraine’s midfield.

Romania 1-0 Ukraine

14:43 , Mike Jones

41 mins: Ukraine move the ball quickly and almost catch Romania out of position. Sudakov feeds the ball over to Mudryk who laces a dainty pass into the box for Dovbyk.

Burca sticks with the forward and takes the ball off him as it gets rolled into the penalty area. Romania then take over possession.

Romania 1-0 Ukraine

14:39 , Mike Jones

38 mins: There’s a loud cheer as Romania desperately clear their lines under threat from the trio of Sudakov, Dovbyk and Mudryk. The Romanians manage to scurry the ball away and feed it over to Dennis Man on the right side of the pitch.

He cuts inside and lets fly but the effort narrowly curls wide of the far post.

Romania 1-0 Ukraine

14:37 , Mike Jones

35 mins: Romania have grown in confidence now too. They’re seeing more of the ball and have brought it higher up the pitch. Dennis Man looks to feed a pass into a crowded penalty area but can’t find a teammate and Ukraine boot the ball clear.

They sweep forward quickly with Mudryk on control of the ball. He brings it to the side of the box before whipping in a cross. Radu Dragusin throws himself at the ball to deal with it and heads a clearance over the crossbar.

Romania 1-0 Ukraine

14:33 , Mike Jones

32 mins: You could say the goal came against the run of play but it is what Romania have been setting up for. Defend deep and tight before taking a chance at the other end.

They were fortunate to capitalise on an error from the goalkeeper but it was their pressing that forced the error in the first place. Good goal.

GOAL! Romania 1-0 Ukraine (Stanciu, 29’)⚽️

14:31 , Mike Jones

29 mins: Romania score first!

It’s mistake from Andriy Lunin. The goalkeeper is put under pressure from Denis Dragus and gives the ball away with a poor clearance.

It’s quickly slotted across to Nicolae Stanciu who hooks a first time effort from the edge of the box towards goal and nails it. The effort is superb, it beats Lunin and finishes in the back of the net!

Romania 0-0 Ukraine

14:28 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Wonderful work from Denis Dragus after Romania overturn the ball in midfield. He carries it forward, darts into the box and wins a corner for his team.

The ball is whipped into the box but after a little scramble, Ukraine belt it away.

Romania 0-0 Ukraine

14:27 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Romania’s defensive shape is tightly packed with little gaps for Ukraine to play through.

They’re resorting to cross field passes and runs down the two wings to generate space but they quickly turn into backwards passes, very reminiscent of England’s performance yesterday, when they come up against the next defender.

Romania 0-0 Ukraine

14:23 , Mike Jones

21 mins: The first corner of the game comes to Ukraine with Viktor Tsygankov swinging in the cross. Florinel Coman nods the ball out as far at Oleksandr Zinchenko who manages to pick out Artem Dovbyk.

Dovbyk shoots on the turn abut blazes his effort from range high and wide.

Romania 0-0 Ukraine

14:20 , Mike Jones

18 mins: There hasn’t been much to separate the two teams just yet. Mykola Shaparenko flicks a nice pass over to Yukhym Konoplia who makes a run down the right wing.

He’s closed down quickly and can’t find a way to the penalty area.

Romania 0-0 Ukraine

14:17 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Romania have had a couple of moments to get up the pitch but both times Ukraine have hit them on the counter attack though neither run has yielded a shot at goal.

As a result Romania are holding shape off the ball not overcommiting players to the press. It’s frustrating for Ukraine.

Romania 0-0 Ukraine

14:13 , Mike Jones

12 mins: From a throw in Ukraine launch the ball into the path of Artem Dovbyk. He lets the ball roll ast before spinning inside of the nearest defender.

The shot is on but Andrei Burca manages to skip across and poke the ball away in what is a vital touch for Romania. They’ve been asked to defend a lot so far and are, just about, up to the task.

Romania 0-0 Ukraine

14:09 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Denis Dragus does well on the right side of the pitch to doge away from a tackle and kick start a counter attack. He brings the ball forward before squaring a pass across towards Dennis Man.

Mykola Matviyenko makes the interception and the attack dies out.

Romania 0-0 Ukraine

14:07 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Ukraine have made the better start to this match. Artem Dovbyk almost manages to bring down a long aerial ball but his touch is slightly too heavy which means the ball runs into the box where Florin Nita scrambles out to smother it.

Razvan Marin then foulas Georgiy Sudakov as the midfielder tries to bring an aerial pass under control in the middle of the pitch. Marin charges into Sudakov’s back and knocks him over before protesting his innocence to the referee.

Romania 0-0 Ukraine

14:02 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Close! An early break from Ukraine sees them beat the press and attack on the counter. Mykhailo Mudryk is fed the ball over on the left wing and he dances inside.

He weaves past one, two, three defenders as he looks for a space to shoot before deciding instead to slip a pass into the box where it is intercepted and cleared away.

Kick off! Romania 0-0 Ukraine

14:01 , Mike Jones

With both Romania and Ukraine’s home kits yellow the stadium is awash with bright shirts as the two sets of supporters show their colours.

Romania are the dedicated ‘home’ side today so on the pitch they’re in yellow with Ukraine outfitted in their blue away kit. The noise levels have ramped up massively and this is an excited set of fans.

Artem Dovbyk gets the ball rolling for Ukraine who knock it around the back in the hopes of drawing Romania forward.

Romania vs Ukraine

13:55 , Mike Jones

Here come the players.

Ukraine are the favourites to get the win in this one but Romania’s qualifying campaign was superb and if they can bring that confidence into the tournament they’ll be tough to beat.

Kick off is up next...

Euro 2024: Romania vs Ukraine LIVE

13:53 , Mike Jones

"It is very good and very important for Ukraine to be in this stage. Because all Ukrainians want to be a European nation," Rebrov said.

"Of course now in our country, football is not in first place. There are lots of people dead, lots of kids dead. Now is a very difficult time for Ukraine.

"We want to remind people the war is continuing. We still need support to continue to fight for our freedom."

Ukraine support coming from frontlines

13:50 , Mike Jones

Ukraine manager Serhiy Rebrov said soldiers on the frontlines have asked his team to "show the spirit" of their country when they face Romania in their Euro 2024 opener.

"All the players, me personally, are getting lots of messages from our fighters, from our soldiers, from our friends who are now fighting for the freedom of Ukraine," said Rebrov.

"I am sure they are very proud of us; we are very proud of them. They are saying, when you are here ‘show the spirit of Ukraine’. This tournament is really about the spirit of our country."

Zabarnyi expecting ‘emotional moment’ seeing Ukraine support

13:45 , Mike Jones

Ukraine defender Illia Zabarnyi said seeing the support for Ukraine in the Allianz Arena for this afternoon’s match against Romania will be an "emotional moment".

"For me, it is a great honour to represent Ukraine," he said, "When you see Ukraine flags in the stadium, when you’re just checking the news, what’s going on at home and you understand how it’s difficult to be there.

"You know what times we are going through now. I feel incredible responsibility for my actions but I’m not worried about my game."

Euro 2024: Romania vs Ukraine LIVE

13:40 , Mike Jones

Ukraine’s eight goals in European Championships have been netted by five different players: Roman Yaremchuk (2), Andriy Yarmolenko (2), Andriy Shevchenko (2), Artem Dovbyk (1) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (1).

Euro 2024: Romania vs Ukraine LIVE

13:35 , Mike Jones

This is Ukraine’s fourth appearance at the European Championship, after Euro 2012 (as co-hosts), Euro 2016 and Euro 2020. Ukraine failed to qualify for the tournament on their first four attempts (1996-2008).

Euro 2024: Romania vs Ukraine LIVE

13:30 , Mike Jones

Romania failed to win their opening group game in any of their previous five appearances at the European Championships (W0 D3 L2).

Euro 2024: Romania vs Ukraine LIVE

13:25 , Mike Jones

Anghel Iordanescu and Edi Iordanescu will become the first father and son pair to both coach a team at the European Championships.

Iordanescu senior was Romania’s head coach at Euro 1996 (W0-D0-L3) and Euro 2016 (W0-D1-L2). He also was their manager at two World Cups (1994, 1998).

Euro 2024: Romania vs Ukraine LIVE

13:20 , Mike Jones

This is the first time Romania and Ukraine will meet in a major tournament having faced each other six times in friendlies. Romania have the edge over Ukraine in those encounters (W3, D1, L2).

Romania vs Ukraine prediction

13:15 , Mike Jones

Ukraine will be a story off the pitch as well as on during the Euros, but expect Serhiy Rebrov’s side to be more than that. Many are tipping Ukraine to be dark horses in Germany and they have firepower to trouble a limited Romania team. If Ukraine can get ahead early, they could be off to a flyer.

Romania 0-3 Ukraine

How to watch Romania vs Ukraine

13:10 , Mike Jones

The Group E fixture will kick off at 2pm BST on Monday 17 June at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

It will be shown live on BBC 1 and on BBC iPlayer in the UK, with coverage starting from 1:30pm. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

Romania vs Ukraine line-ups

13:03 , Mike Jones

Romania XI: Nita; Rativ, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; M. Marin; Man, R. Marin, Stanciu, Coman; Dragus

Ukraine XI: Lunin; Konoplia, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Stepaneko, Shaparenko; Tsygankov, Sudakov, Mudryk; Dovbyk

Euro 2024: Romania vs Ukraine LIVE

12:50 , Mike Jones

Team news

Romania and Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin will start in defence, with the talisman and captain Nicolae Stanciu ahead of him in midfield. Romania coach Edward Iordanescu will likely rely on on both and with few goals in the team, there is a decision to be made on who starts up front: Denis Dragus may get the nod.

The fitness of Everton left back Vitaliy Mykolenko following injury has been a concern for Ukraine, with captain Oleksandr Zinchenk, who can play in midfield for his country, set to step in. Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin impressed this season after taking a more prominent role with Real Madrid and will start, with Viktor Tsygankov set to be preferred to the experience Andriy Yarmolenko on the opposite wing to Mudryk.

Romania vs Ukraine LIVE

12:42 , Karl Matchett

Euro 2024: Romania vs Ukraine LIVE

12:40 , Mike Jones

Ukraine reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2020 - their best result at a European Championship - and will hope to advance from Group E, which also includes Belgium and Slovakia.

Romania vs Ukraine LIVE

12:33 , Karl Matchett

Full list of results and reports at Euro 2024 so far:

Friday, June 14

Group A, Munich: Germany 5-1 Scotland

June 15

Group A, Cologne: Hungary 1-3 Switzerland

Group B, Berlin: Spain 3-0 Croatia

Group B, Dortmund: Italy 2-1 Albania

June 16

Group D, Hamburg: Poland 1-2 Netherlands

Group C, Stuttgart: Slovenia 1-1 Denmark

Group C, Gelsenkirchen: Serbia 0-1 England

12:25 , Karl Matchett

Ukraine will have no shortage of motivation against Romania as both teams look to get off to a winning start in this Group E fixture at Euro 2024.

Serhiy Rebrov’s side are appearing at their first major tournament since Russia’s invasion in 2022 and will be determined to put on a show for the fans facing war at home.

Romania may be tricky opponents, however, are impressed with an unbeaten run in their qualifying campaign, with Belgium and Slovakia joining them in Group E.

Ukraine have quality, too, and will look to Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk and striker Artem Dovbyk, LaLiga’s top scorer last season, to provide threat.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Is Romania vs Ukraine on TV? Channel, time and how to watch today

Euro 2024: Romania vs Ukraine LIVE

Sunday 16 June 2024 11:40 , Karl Matchett

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Euro 2024 - today we head into Group E for the first time where Romania are taking on Ukraine first, followed by a clash between Belgium and Slovakia at 5pm BST.

Later on we’ll also be bringing you coverage of World Cup finalists France, in action against Austria in Group D - but first our focus is on the 2pm BST kick-off.

Ukraine reached the Euros via the play-off paths, beating Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland to do so, while Romania topped their qualifying group unbeaten to reach their first major tournament in eight years. They haven’t won a game at any tournament since 2000, though, so there’s plenty of history to rewrite for them yet.