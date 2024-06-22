Belgium vs Romania: Preview, predictions and lineups

Belgium are aiming to bounce back from their shock Euro 2024 defeat to Slovakia when they take on Romania in Group E on Saturday night.

A team used to underachieving at major tournaments reached a new low in their opening game in Germany, falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of FIFA' s 48th-ranked side Slovakia. While they were a little unfortunate not to net a late equaliser following a VAR intervention, the Red Devils' performance in Frankfurt left huge room for improvement.

However, Belgium still have the ability to qualify for the knockout stages and will do so handsomely if they can win their final two group games against Romania and Ukraine.

While Belgium were licking their wounds last Monday, Romania were out celebrating. Edward Iordanescu's side were emphatic victors in their opening group game against Ukraine, finishing the game with three points and three unanswered goals to their name. A memorable result, Romania will be full of confidence as they look to pour more misery on Belgium.

Here is 90min's guide to Belgium's clash with Romania at Euro 2024.

Belgium vs Romania H2H Record (Last Five Games)

Last meeting: Romania 2-1 Belgium (14 November 2012) - International friendly

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Belgium vs Romania on TV and live stream

Belgium team news

The only mitigating factor for Belgium in defeat to Slovakia was defensive injuries. Jan Vertonghen, Axel Witsel and Thomas Meunier all didn't feature, even though the first two did make the bench.

However, Vertonghen is fit to feature against Romania on Saturday evening and Witsel could return to the lineup despite doubts over his fitness levels. Meunier will not make his comeback until the knockout stages - if Belgium make it that far.

Romelu Lukaku didn't have a great day at the office against Slovakia but is in no danger of losing his starting place, while the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard should all feature in the final third.

Belgium predicted lineup vs Romania

Belgium predicted lineup vs Romania (4-2-3-1): Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Debast, Vertonghen; Tielemans, Onana; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku.

Romania team news

Unsurprisingly given their heroic display against Ukraine, Romania are unlikely to make many changes against Belgium. They may be asked to defend a little more than they were in their opener, but that will likely force a change of tactics rather than personnel.

Dennis Man was particularly impressive against Ukraine, providing two assists, and could be joined by his Parma teammate Valentin Mihaila on the other wing. Denis Dragus will lead the line after his goal, while Nicolae Stanciu has earned legendary status after his stunning strike opened the scoring against Ukraine.

Romania predicted lineup vs Belgium

Romania predicted lineup vs Belgium (4-1-4-1): Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; M. Marin; Man, R. Marin, Stanciu, Mihaila; Dragus.

Belgium vs Romania score prediction

Surely lightning can't strike twice for Belgium? Domenico Tedesco's side are expected to bounce back from their dismal display and will certainly do so if record goalscorer Lukaku can be more clinical than he was in the opener.

Romania showed superb spirit and plenty of attacking quality against Ukraine, fancying their chances of causing problems for a weakened Belgium backline. However, it may not be enough to help the underdogs pull off successive shocks.