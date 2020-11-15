Belgium vs England, Nations League: live score and latest updates

Breaking News:

Alan Tyers
·10 min read
Belgium's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne vies with England's defender Tyrone Mings
Belgium's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne vies with England's defender Tyrone Mings - Getty

08:33 PM

Half time: Belgium 2 England 0

Telegraph Sport's Jamie Carragher: "It's like five a side from England. Every pass has to go to feet because they do not have the pace to run in behind."

They trail by two, the first when Dier gave the ball away, and then a clumsy foul just outside the box. 

08:32 PM

45 mins: Belgium 2 England 0

Mount goes close from the corner. 

08:30 PM

44 mins: Belgium 2 England 0

Kane's giving off a "RIGHT. Do I have to do EVERYTHING myself???" vibe here. He tries to power his way through, but it's a lone charge through a massed penalty area. Does well to win a corner.

08:28 PM

43 mins: Belgium 2 England 0

Mings has lost Lukaku, who is charging down the right now. Luckily for Tyrone, the Belgian forward misplaces his pass.

Dries Mertens tries to lob Pickford from the halfway line but it's nowhere near.

08:27 PM

42 mins: Belgium 2 England 0

Jamie Carragher reckons that this system is not a good one for England unless they can get some pace into it up front. As it stands, Belgium are just able front up and make England play in front of them

08:25 PM

39 mins: Belgium 2 England 0

Shame, looks like Chilwell has to come off. Arsenal's exciting youngster  Bukayo Saka comes on.

08:23 PM

37 mins: Belgium 2 England 0

Lukaku giving Dier a hard evening. Belgium have pulled England out of shape here... but De Bruyne misplaces a pass. Out of character.

08:21 PM

35 mins: Belgium 2 England 0

A delay because Ben Chilwell has had a knock, I think in the small of the back?

08:20 PM

34 mins: Belgium 2 England 0

Kane with an excellent knock on. Grealish gets down the left, bungles his cross but gets it back. He crosses and Mount fluffs his volley.

08:19 PM

32 mins: Belgium 2 England 0

They are having a fair amount of the ball, everyone is using it well enough but the movement of the front three is not causing the Belgian backs as many problems as they would hope.

08:17 PM

29 mins: Belgium 2 England 0

England playing pretty well here.

08:10 PM

GOAL! Belgium 2 England 0 (Mertens 23)

Lovely curled freekick with the right foot from Mertens, curls over and around the wall - could the all have jumped a bit more? They had some big boys in it, Dier and Mings. No chance for the keeper from that one as it nestles inside the post.

08:08 PM

22 mins: Belgium 1 England 0

Ungainly challenge from Rice as he lunges in high on KDB who yelps. It will be Dries Mertens to take a handily located central freekick.

08:07 PM

20 mins: Belgium 1 England 0

What is it about Grealish? Constantly gets fouled. He's already been brought down three times at my count.

08:02 PM

16 mins: Belgium 1 England 0

De Bruyne down the right, typically dangerous cross in. Dier hacks it behind in something like a panic. Corner is a dud, however.

08:01 PM

15 mins: Belgium 1 England 0

Kane is really at it, he is giving Vertonghen a hard time. Manages to unsettle the defence and slip it to Grealish, who hits a good shot. It hits Denayer, who doesn't know much about it, but keeps it out one way or the other.

07:58 PM

11 mins: Belgium 1 England 0

England look to hit back right away - Grealish goes close! And wins a corner.

Kane meets the corner majestically and his strong header is going in... until Lukaku clears it off the line with a header.

07:57 PM

GOAL! Belgium 1 England (Tielemans 10)

Ah, England's old failing: losing the ball. Dier tries to play it out from the back, but Belgium are pressing England and Vertonghen is far up the pitch (this is the problem of not having pace up front for Gareth - defenders can come miles up). Dier plays it straight to Vertonghen, it's played forward to Lukaku who holds it up well. Lukaku slips it to Tielemans, who slots it in the corner. Good clean strike. Pickford got a hand to it but not enough.

Think it took a deflection of Mings on the way through, not sure how significant that was. Could Pickford have done more? Need to see it again.

07:51 PM

4 mins: Belgium 0 England 0

Denayer with a crunching tackle on Grealish. Foul. Trippier delivers the freekick but England make a foul.

07:49 PM

3 min: Belgium 0 England 0

Telegraph Sport's Jamie Carragher notes how tight the pitch is here, meaning that defenders can play a high line even if they are not of high pace.

07:48 PM

2 min: Belgium 0 England 0

Strong run from England's own mighty central striker, Harry Kane powering forward and dragging a shot not far wide. Did well.

07:47 PM

1 min: Belgium 0 England 0

Some beefy tackles coming in early here, both sides looking up for this.

Lukaku looking to get onto a ball there. His first half performance in the fixture last month v England was stunning, as good as you could see. But fair play to England, they sorted him out after half time.

07:46 PM

National anthem time

I am a big fan of the Belgian one, lots of effort on the cutlery. There's a tribute to Ray Clemence.

And now we kick off.

07:40 PM

The players are out on the pitch

King Power own the stadium.

England players warming up
England players warming up - Reuters

07:27 PM

A minor curio

that the England guys are warming up in BT Sport training tops, ahead of a match that is being show in the UK on Sky Sports.

07:25 PM

Cowshed!

The scene inside the King Power at Den Dreef Stadion ahead of Belgium vs England
The scene inside the King Power at Den Dreef Stadion ahead of Belgium vs England - Getty

07:20 PM

Some satisfyingly moody shots

coming through of the stadium in Belgium.

General view inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Nations League group stage match between Belgium and England at King Power at Den Dreef Stadion
General view inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Nations League group stage match between Belgium and England at King Power at Den Dreef Stadion - Getty

 

07:08 PM

Belgium team

Courtois, Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen, Meunier, Witsel, Tielemans, Hazard (T), Mertens, KDB, Lukaku.

07:07 PM

England team

Pickford, Walker, Trippier, Dier, Rice, Mings, Chilwell, Mount, Henderson, Grealish, Kane

07:06 PM

Many of the Belgium players

are very familiar to the England guys and to us watching at home.

In his 50th game in charge, Roberto Martinez names three Premier League stars in the shape of Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, Leicester's Youri Tielemans and Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City.

Four others have previously played in England: Thibaut Courtois, Jan Vertonghen, Jason Denayer and Romelu Lukaku.

07:03 PM

England team news

England captain Harry Kane wins his 50th cap. Jack Grealish is handed his first competitive start.

Spurs striker Kane has hit 32 goals from his previous 49 appearances. He was on the bench for the 3-0 friendly win over the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate makes eight changes from the victory, but Aston Villa skipper Grealish keeps his spot having impressed against Ireland.

Jordan Pickford returns in goal, while Eric Dier replaces the suspended Harry Maguire in a three-man defence that also includes Kyle Walker.

Ben Chilwell, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice and Kieran Trippier are the other four back in the frame.

The players will wear black armbands following the death of former England goalkeeper Ray Clemence.

06:53 PM

England team to play Belgium

06:18 PM

Belgium in training on Saturday

Belgium in training on Saturday
Belgium vs England, Nations League: live score and latest updates - Getty

05:07 PM

Good afternoon

and welcome to our live blog of England's trip to play Belgium. The Red Devils are ranked number one in the world by Fifa, whether they deserve that rating or not is something we could argue over, but the fact is that they are a strong outfit packed with quality players in every position. All of which made England's victory over them last month a legit impressive result, probably the best of Gareth Southgate's tenure. They then followed that three days later with a 0-1 home loss to Denmark, which was down there with the worst, so who knows?

Even the staunchest England fan knows that the Nations League, in and of itself, is not the tournament that reputations are won and lost in. But this match does give England a chance to measure themselves against a genuine world level team in a competitive fixture, something that almost never happens until a World Cup / Euro knockout round. The nature of the seeding system means that England are always going to be tuning up against the likes of Moldova and Belarus, only to then find themselves up against it in a World Cup quarterfinal against your Frances, your Germanys without ever having really had to play them in a pressure sitch. Gareth's quotes this week suggest that he knows that England are always going to start second favourite in those sorts of games,

"You’ve got to be perfect against these teams,” he said of the last match v Belgium. “You can’t just play with the ball: against the best, how you defend as a team has got to be bang on. We were so compact. Our covering positions were so good.”Sad news today about an England great, Ray Clemence

A lovely tribute from Jim White here is well worth a read.

Ray Clemence was a goalkeeper everyone could rely on - a man who would not be beaten

For Liverpool, Tottenham and England followers of a certain age, the death of Ray Clemence from prostate cancer at the age of 72 is news which will be hard to process.

For them, Clemence was someone who appeared impregnable. His athleticism, his tactical nous, and his unfailing calm provided total reassurance for a generation of supporters. As he demonstrated in Liverpool’s 1978-79 championship-winning season, when across 42 games he only conceded 16 goals, he was as close to unbreachable as any goalkeeper in the modern era. This was a man who would not be beaten.

Here's some thoughts from Gareth Southgate about how England are approaching their big games, with optimism growing that the anxiety that has typified a lot of their performances might finally be receding.

“In terms of the mindset, it has to be one of us challenging rather than being fearful,” Southgate said. “That’s what the players want – and it’s what we have.

“Belgium have lost two games in 28, so they have been a fantastic team over a long period of time. But our aim is to be the best team in the world and we’ve got to hunt these teams down.

“When we first took over we said to the players that we were coming in on the back of Iceland and a huge amount of criticism. There wasn’t a great deal of enjoyment and people weren’t thinking about what was possible, but were thinking about what might go wrong.

“We had to think about what we might be able to achieve. The players of today should not be burdened by what happened in my generation or generations since. They’ve just got to enjoy their ­football.

“They have had great experiences of winning, they’ve seen what progressing to a World Cup semi-final feels like and had great experience getting to the semi-finals of the Nations League, when we took 20,000-plus fans to Portugal. They’ve had some brilliant feelings that create a positive narrative.”

