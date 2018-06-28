Watch: Belgium striker has World Cup's most awkward goal celebration

Belgium’s forward Michy Batshuayi eyes the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between England and Belgium at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 28, 2018. (Getty Images)

They say in soccer that it’s bad luck to touch the trophy you’re playing for before you’ve won it. Just ask Mohamed Salah, who touched the Champions League trophy before going off injured in a final his Liverpool side lost to Real Madrid. Maybe there should be a similar superstition instated about celebrating a goal you didn’t score yourself.

Don’t believe me? Just ask Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi.

Oh no what is you doing @Mbatshuayi?? pic.twitter.com/Gda4lv8eCt — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2018

That was Batshuayi celebrating Belgium opening the scoring against England in the two European hopefuls’ final World Cup group stage match. Only it wasn’t Batshuayi who scored the goal, it was his teammate Adnan Janujaz. And what a goal it was.

Januzaj creates some separation and curls it beautifully to put Belgium up 1-0 on England and give them the lead in the Group G standings! pic.twitter.com/TrwUnuxnxD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2018

Next time maybe you should just join in on the group hug with your teammates Michy.

Thankfully, Belgium went on to win the match and Batshuayi, never one to back down, went on to own his awkward World Cup moment.

Fortnite celebrations so overrated bro I had to create something new … #KarmaIsAB pic.twitter.com/cgbEW8RX4p — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) June 28, 2018

