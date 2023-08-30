Belgium to stop providing shelter for single male asylum seekers

Shelters in Belgium have been overwhelmed by a high number of migrant arrivals, ministers have said - Yves Herman/Reuters

Belgium has said it will no longer provide shelter for single male asylum seekers in order to prevent women and children from being left on the streets this winter.

Shelters in Belgium have been overwhelmed by a high number of migrant arrivals compared to other EU member states, ministers have said.

“Our country has been doing more than its share for a long time,” said Nicole de Moor, the secretary of state for asylum and migration. “This is really not going to continue. This year there are 19,000 registered asylum seekers in Belgium compared to 1,500 in Portugal, a country with a similar population.”

The state will no longer provide access to free food or shelter while single men have their asylum applications processed, she said.

Belgium is one of the countries through which illegal migrants pass before attempting to cross the Channel to the UK.

Ms de Moor told the Belgian broadcaster VRT: “I don’t want to be running after the facts. That is why I am already taking the decision now to reserve all available places for families with children. I absolutely want to avoid children ending up on the streets.

“We continue to open new centres but, in the past year, everyone has seen how difficult it is to create reception facilities.”

A recently-introduced rule in Belgium has prevented asylum seekers from being expelled from the country, which has added extra pressure its ability to host them in a safe place.

Ms de Moor said the recent influx of asylum seekers had filled Belgium’s shelter capacity of nearly 33,500.

Last year, the country had nearly 37,000 applications for asylum, according to Fedasil, the federal agency responsible for asylum seekers. On top of that, Belgium has provided help to 62,000 Ukrainians seeking refuge in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

Belgium has recently been condemned for failing to provide asylum reception places on 7,000 occasions by Myria, the country’s federal migration centre. This provoked demands for numerous penalties, but Ms de Moor refused to pay them.

Kati Verstrepen, the president of the Human Rights League, said: “This is absolutely not in line with international or Belgian law. Reception should be provided to everyone.

“Single men can also be victims of violence and abuse. If reception availability fails in exceptional cases, a case-by-case assessment must be made of who is most vulnerable.”