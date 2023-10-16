Belgium stadium on lockdown with thousands of fans held inside after Brussels shooting

Thousands of Belgium and Sweden fans were locked inside the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels after a fatal shooting in the city on Monday evening.

The Uefa Euro 2024 qualifier, which was suspended at half-time with the sides drawing 1-1, was three miles away from the incident.

Police say two people were killed after a gunman opened fire in the Belgian city, with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo confirming the victims were Swedish.

Local media outlets said the two victims were Swedish nationals, with the country’s football association urging fans to remain inside the stadium and stay calm.

Fredrik Reinfeldt, president of the Swedish Football Association (SvFF), called the news “devastating”.

An hour after the match was suspended, reports suggested the atmosphere inside the stadium was “calm”, though many fans were unable to access the internet.

A statement from the SvFF read: “For security reasons, the Belgian police want Swedish supporters to stay in the arena. Take part in information from officials, responsible authorities and SvFF's staff on site.

Belgium fans inside the stadium as the match is abandoned after a shooting in Brussels (REUTERS)

“We will return when the Belgian authorities provide us with new information. Keep calm and take care of each other.”

The Belgian FA also confirmed: “Due to the incidents in Brussels earlier tonight, play is suspended. Our thoughts are with all those affected.”

While Uefa added: "Following a suspected terrorist attack in Brussels this evening, it has been decided after consultation with the two teams and the local police authorities, that the Uefa Euro 2024 qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden is abandoned.”

Viktor Gyokeres had given Sweden the lead, though Romelu Lukaku equalised for the hosts, who sit top of Group F and already secure of a place at next summer’s tournament in Germany.

Footage shared online showed a man dressed in an orange jacket unloading several shots, using a large weapon. The man was reportedly seen leaving the crime scene on a scooter.