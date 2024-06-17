🚨 Belgium and Slovakia name their lineups for EURO 2024 clash
Belgium and Slovakia have confirmed their lineups for their Group E opener at the Frankfurt Arena.
Belgium manager Domenico Todesco names all of his big hitters in his lineup, notably Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Leandro Trossard.
Starting #EURO2024 with these 1️⃣1️⃣. #SelectedByPwC #BELSVK #WirSchaffenDas pic.twitter.com/WWmVed4tlt
— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) June 17, 2024
Francesco Calzona also names arguably his strongest Slovakia side as they look to cause an upset against the Red Devils.
Slovakia’s lineup against Belgium! 🇸🇰#EURo2024 #belgium #slovakia pic.twitter.com/NVi62CDROR
— arbitragemaestro (@arbitrage1920) June 17, 2024
What do you think of the lineups and the match ahead?