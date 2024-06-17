🚨 Belgium and Slovakia name their lineups for EURO 2024 clash

Belgium and Slovakia have confirmed their lineups for their Group E opener at the Frankfurt Arena.

Belgium manager Domenico Todesco names all of his big hitters in his lineup, notably Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Leandro Trossard.

Francesco Calzona also names arguably his strongest Slovakia side as they look to cause an upset against the Red Devils.

What do you think of the lineups and the match ahead?