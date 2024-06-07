Belgium set to be without two key defenders for Euro 2024 opener against Slovakia

Het Nieuwsblad are reporting that Belgium look set to be without two key defenders for their opening Euro 2024 clash with Slovakia. Both Jan Vertonghen and Arthur Theate are expected to be part of the final squad for the tournament, even though neither has been able to take part in the two friendly matches due to injury. Both are expected to be available at some point during the tournament, but there is certainly a risk for Domenico Tedesco in including them in the squad without them having been able to play a competitive game for a while.

In the meantime, the side are likely to bring Axel Witsel into central defence as a replacement for Vertonghen. At left-back, the likelihood is that Club Brugge’s Maxim De Cuyper will continue. The Club defender had a very impressive season as the side won their 19th Belgian title and he was a positive during the sides friendly win over Montenegro.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson