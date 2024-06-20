Belgium have to match Romania’s intensity to avoid early Euro 2024 exit

After dropping their first game against Slovakia, Belgium go into the game against Romania knowing they need to improve if they are to remain in the competition. With the likelihood of three points not being enough to get through to the next round, the Red Devils cannot afford to lose to Romania. However, their opponents will not be the pushovers in a group that many thought Ukraine and Belgium would come through relatively easily. In their opening game against Ukraine the Romanian side played some fantastic football and scored three well taken goals.

Where Romania really impressed was in the intensity that they played with. They looked like a side hungry to win and willing to do whatever it takes. There was a team spirit amongst a group of players that allowed the quality of their talisman Nicolae Stanciu to really take hold of things. The 31-year-old is no stranger to Belgian football fans, having spent some time with Anderlecht. Another player who really impressed was striker Denis Drăguș. The forward looked a completely different player than the one that had been turning out for Standard Liege in recent years, linking the play well and causing the Ukrainian defence all sort of problems. His goal was well taken and well deserved. Their defence also looked well organised, and in Tottenham defender Radu Drăgușin they have a clear leader at the back.

Belgium will have to match Romania’s intensity levels if they want to get anything out of the game on Saturday. The Red Devils had plenty of chances against Slovakia, but VAR and poor finishing cost them the game. They will still be favourites and have the quality to beat this Romania side, but they should be ready for a battle. The defeat to Slovakia was the first of the Domenico Tedesco era and may serve as a wake up call. The head coach wears his heart on his sleave and will hopefully be able to rub some of his own energy off onto the players. If the Red Devils can match their opponents for energy and passion, their quality should see them through.

Beating Romania eases the pressure on the final game against Ukraine. Should Ukraine beat Slovakia or earn a point, they will be also needing to beat Belgium in the final game. Group E is shaping up to be a tense affair for the next two matchdays.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson