Belgium manager reveals how Romelu Lukaku will re-find goalscoring form

Domenico Tedesco has expressed confidence in striker Romelu Lukaku's ability to bounce back following a frustrating outing against Slovakia on Monday.

Despite Lukaku finding the back of the net twice, the Red Devils suffered a 1-0 defeat in their Euro 2024 opener, as both of the 31-year-old's goals were ultimately ruled out by VAR.

Ivan Schranz emerged as Slovakia's hero, expertly capitalising on a Koen Casteels parry in the seventh minute, while the match officials were seen as the villains for Belgium.

First, Lukaku was ruled marginally offside when he thumped home Amadou Onana's cross just before the hour mark. Then, Lois Openda was judged to have handled the ball in the build-up to Lukaku's finish in the dying moments.

Ahead of Belgium's clash with Romania on Saturday night, Tedesco has spoken with Lukaku, offering his full support and encouraging him to keep his chin up.

"We spoke yesterday after training, but we always speak because he is one of the main players in the squad," Tedesco revealed to reporters on Friday. "It is important [to understand] what he is thinking, I ask him a lot for his opinion.

"He just needs to score one goal [and more will come]. He did in fact [score] twice, but they were cancelled. We all want him to score six goals from six chances, but that is not realistic, even if he has the quality to do it."

Lukaku is Belgium's all-time top goalscorer and came close to scoring a hat-trick in the nation's friendly against Luxembourg before the European Championships got underway.

The Red Devils currently sit bottom of Group E with Slovakia, Ukraine, and Romania all in possession of three points.