Belgium’s Jeremy Doku showcases versatility - but his error has wider Euro 2024 implications

Jeremy Doku’s performance against Slovakia was full of hits and misses (REUTERS)

On the face of it, the group should have been a straightforward Euro 2024 group for Belgium, ranked third in the world with no other side higher than 20.

However they were stunned inside the first six minutes when Ivan Schranz put Slovakia ahead, and despite two Romelu Lukaku strikes going into the back of the net, both were ruled out for offside.

Belgium’s problems at tournaments resurfaced, after 63 minutes and still trailing 1-0, the team found themselves without a goal in over four and a half hours of football at the major events, and they were left contemplating a surprise defeat in their opening match.

Jeremy Doku has enjoyed a breakout season, which started with a goal in Rennes’ win against Metz, and finished with him standing on the podium lifting the Premier League trophy aloft alongside his Manchester City teammates.

For Belgium, Doku is a nod to the future after the golden generation including the likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne have not delivered the nation’s first-ever major trophy.

Doku has become a regular starter for Belgium in the build up to the tournament, and it was no surprise when he emerged alongside his teammates for the opening match against Slovakia.

Major tournament nerves have already caused issues for the higher-ranked nations in this tournament, but Doku was at the heart of Belgium’s crucial error.

Eager to get on the ball and try and attack at the start of the match, Doku was caught out deep inside his team’s half, trying to drag the ball and make a pass, which was easily intercepted. The rest of the Belgian defence were caught out, and Koen Casteels’ initial shot was saved before Schranz followed in the rebound.

While Belgium struggled to gain a foothold in the rest of the first half, Doku was at the heart of their offering going forward, although he looked significantly more comfortable when he was switched to the left in the second half.

In a more familiar position, Doku sought to drive down the left hand side and put the ball into dangerous positions, namely into the path of Lukaku, including in the 62nd minute, when the Belgian forward could only hit the side netting.

Doku was not able to inspire an equaliser that stood, but he showcased plenty of promise, despite the mistake inside the first 10 minutes, which ultimately left Belgium contemplating a surprise defeat in their opening game of the tournament.