Belgium Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Analysis

Belgium have been drawn in Group E alongside Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine. It’s one that Belgium should advance from with relative ease, with Romania expected to be their main threat having topped their qualifying group unbeaten, finishing five points clear of Switzerland in second.

The Red Devils are yet to taste defeat under new manager Domenico Tedesco since his arrival in February 2023, winning eight and drawing four of their 12 matches and will be confident of going deep into the knockout rounds in Germany. The order of their matches is probably quite favourable as well, kicking off against Slovakia in the opening round and saving a tough Ukraine until the end, by which time both nations could’ve conceivably qualified already.

Group E – Matchweek One

This will be the first competitive meeting between Belgium and Slovakia, with the three other head-to-head fixtures involving these two teams all being international friendlies. Both matches in 2002 and 2006 finished as 1-1 draws, while the most recent meeting saw Belgium come out victorious thanks to goals from Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens in 2013.

Group E – Matchweek Two

There have been 12 meetings between these two nations, with both sides winning five apiece. This will be the first since 2012 however, and the first competitive meeting since 1993, when both sides were drawn in the same group for World Cup qualifying. Since 1992, Romania come out slight ahead 3-2, with one draw.