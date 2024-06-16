Belgium defenders Vertonghen and Theate fit for first Euro match

Belgium's Jan Vertonghen, Kevin De Bruyne and Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels take part in a training session for the team ahead of Monday's UEFA EURO 2024 Group E soccer match against Slovakia. Bruno Fahy/Belga/dpa

Defenders Jan Vertonghen and Arthur Theate are fit to play when Belgium face Slovakia in their first Euro 2024 match on Monday.

Coach Domenico Tedesco said on Sunday that both have overcome knocks but that Thomas Meunier remained on the sidelines and would not return until after the second match on Saturday against Romania.

Belgium's last group match is on June 26 against Romania, and Tedesco said he was not planing to call up replacements.

Led by captain and Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne, Belgium could be dark horses for the title on July 14. They finished third at the 2018 World Cup.