Belgium could do 'something good' - De Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne has 101 caps for Belgium [Getty Images]

Kevin de Bruyne says Belgium are ready to do "something good" at Euro 2024.

Belgium take on Slovakia in their opening Group E game at Euro 2024 in Frankfurt on Monday (17:00 BST).

The Red Devils were knocked out of Euro 2020 by eventual winners Italy at the quarter-final stage and failed to progress out of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup.

Manchester City midfielder De Bruyne said: "I feel the team is ready and has a lot of energy to do something good.

"Since my return from injury in January I think overall it's been good. I've played most of the games and at a good level in my view.

"So I feel good now, hoping to help Belgium do well in this tournament."

Slovakia would be 'delighted' with draw

Slovakia know they face a tough challenge against the current world number three side but manager Francesco Calzona said he would be "delighted" with a draw.

“We know we are by no means favourites for the match,” Calzona said.

“I hope the team plays beyond themselves and get the utmost in terms of result. What matters is not losing.

“Belgium are good in transition and on the counter-attack, but we have our own way of playing. When you press well it can be an advantage, but if you don’t then you leave more space."

Calzona doubled up as interim Napoli coach in the second half of the 2023-24 Serie A season.

How can I watch Belgium v Slovakia?

The match is being shown live on ITV at 17:00 BST.

There is full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and you can also follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Match stats