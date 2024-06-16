Belgium could do 'something good' - De Bruyne
Kevin de Bruyne says Belgium are ready to do "something good" at Euro 2024.
Belgium take on Slovakia in their opening Group E game at Euro 2024 in Frankfurt on Monday (17:00 BST).
The Red Devils were knocked out of Euro 2020 by eventual winners Italy at the quarter-final stage and failed to progress out of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup.
Manchester City midfielder De Bruyne said: "I feel the team is ready and has a lot of energy to do something good.
"Since my return from injury in January I think overall it's been good. I've played most of the games and at a good level in my view.
"So I feel good now, hoping to help Belgium do well in this tournament."
Slovakia would be 'delighted' with draw
Slovakia know they face a tough challenge against the current world number three side but manager Francesco Calzona said he would be "delighted" with a draw.
“We know we are by no means favourites for the match,” Calzona said.
“I hope the team plays beyond themselves and get the utmost in terms of result. What matters is not losing.
“Belgium are good in transition and on the counter-attack, but we have our own way of playing. When you press well it can be an advantage, but if you don’t then you leave more space."
Calzona doubled up as interim Napoli coach in the second half of the 2023-24 Serie A season.
How can I watch Belgium v Slovakia?
The match is being shown live on ITV at 17:00 BST.
There is full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and you can also follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.
Match stats
Belgium and Slovakia have never met in a major tournament but Belgium are unbeaten in their three friendly encounters (W1-D2-L0).
This is Belgium's seventh appearance at the European Championship with their best result coming at Euro 1980 where they were runners-up.
Belgium were eliminated in the quarter-finals in their past two Euros appearances: by Wales (3-1 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq at Euro 2016) and Italy (2-1 in Munich at Euro 2020).
Belgium are unbeaten in all 14 fixtures under manager Domenico Tedesco (W10-D4-L0).
Romelu Lukaku has scored 85 goals in 115 appearances for Belgium. Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo (130) is the only player from a Uefa nation to net as many international goals as Lukaku.
Lukaku, Jan Vertonghen, Axel Witsel and Kevin de Bruyne could become the first players to make an appearance for Belgium at a record six major tournaments (World Cups and Euros).
This is Slovakia's third appearance at the European Championship with their best result coming at Euro 2016 where they reached the last 16 on their debut (lost 3-0 to Germany).
Juraj Kucka is one of three players to have featured in all Slovakia's seven matches at the Euros, alongside Marek Hamsik and Peter Pekarik. Only Kucka has not missed a single minute.
Leo Sauer (born 16 December 2005) is the third-youngest player in all 24 Euro 2024 squads, behind only Spain's Lamine Yamal (13 July 2007) and France's Warren Zaire-Emery (8 March 2006).